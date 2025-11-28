Bus Staff In Odisha Dump Dying Man On National Highway; Wife Forced to Guard Body
Pathos unfolded on the Chandikhol-Paradip highway, where a grieving wife remained the sole protector of her husband’s corpse after bus staff dumped them and fled.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 7:17 PM IST
By Radhakanta Mohanty
Kendrapara: The sight was disturbing - a woman sitting next to someone lying on the roadside. Not many would know that the 'someone' was not lying due to any ill health or accident but because he was dead. After suffering a massive cardiac arrest in a bus, Baghrai Mardhi breathed his last, leaving his wife Dulari Mardhi shattered. What happened next was the most inhuman act that could shake the conscience of any sane person. The bus staff forced the woman out of the bus in the middle of Chandikhol–Paradip National Highway No. 53 in Kendrapara, to fend for herself.
With no help in sight, she sat beside the dead body of her husband - broken, terrified, and guarding the only dignity her husband had left. She seemed clueless to passersby, who did not even stop to ask what was she was waiting for on an NH. With no one to lift the weight of her sorrow, she was crying unconsolably when two good samaritans, Duhuriya Market Committee President Sanatan Muduli and a media representative, stopped next to her at Duhuriya intersection at around 11:30 am on Thursday.
As they tried to ask her some questions, she broke down and explained what happened to her. Speaking in a Mayurbhanj dialect, her words were incomprehensible in the beginning but with time, as she composed herself she started narrating the ordeal she faced.
"We came from Baripada to Kendrapara on Sunday for work. On Thursday morning, we boarded a private bus heading towards Chandikhol to return home. Near Duhuriya Chhak, something happened to my husband and he passed away," she narrated.
Instead of rushing him to a hospital or offering even a drop of compassion, the bus staff forced them out and sped the vehicle. The dying man and his helpless wife were left on the roadside.
Wailing on the roadside, she had only one concern. "How will I carry him back to Baripada, which is so far away,? she kept saying wiping her tears with the saree pallu.
Muduli and the media representative assured her that all will be taken care of and she will be sent off to her native place without having to spend anything. They lifted the body and took it to the Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital.
Speaking about the incident, Muduli informed that he reached the spot after receiving information that someone died of a heart attack in a bus and the staff ran away after dumping them. "The man was lying on the roadside, and his wife was sitting beside him. They belong to Chandanpur Panchayat, Baripada. The deceased is Baghrai Mardhi. We called the IIC repeatedly, but no action came. Finally, we arranged a private ambulance and sent the body to the hospital,” he explained.
Dulari Mardhi kept saying, “We had come to Kendrapara for work on Sunday. While returning home, this happened. We just want to go home. Our son and a small daughter are waiting.”
At the district headquarters hospital, the two good Samaritans alerted District Collector Raghuram R. Iyer. He assured immediate action. “The body is being dissected and will be sent to Baripada soon. Our officers are coordinating with Baripada. I will speak to the RTO for action against the bus staff and owner,” he said.
The Collector paid Dulari Rs 10,000 from district emergency fund and arranged a vehicle for her to carry her husband back home.
Odisha has been witness to many such instances in the past where dead bodies are carried on the shoulders, bicycles and rickshaws due to systemic failures - ambulance fails or Mahaprayan vehicles introduced by the state does not cater to their needs. But this was just another addition to the number of incidents where humanity failed humans.
