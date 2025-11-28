ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bus Staff In Odisha Dump Dying Man On National Highway; Wife Forced to Guard Body

By Radhakanta Mohanty

Kendrapara: The sight was disturbing - a woman sitting next to someone lying on the roadside. Not many would know that the 'someone' was not lying due to any ill health or accident but because he was dead. After suffering a massive cardiac arrest in a bus, Baghrai Mardhi breathed his last, leaving his wife Dulari Mardhi shattered. What happened next was the most inhuman act that could shake the conscience of any sane person. The bus staff forced the woman out of the bus in the middle of Chandikhol–Paradip National Highway No. 53 in Kendrapara, to fend for herself.

With no help in sight, she sat beside the dead body of her husband - broken, terrified, and guarding the only dignity her husband had left. She seemed clueless to passersby, who did not even stop to ask what was she was waiting for on an NH. With no one to lift the weight of her sorrow, she was crying unconsolably when two good samaritans, Duhuriya Market Committee President Sanatan Muduli and a media representative, stopped next to her at Duhuriya intersection at around 11:30 am on Thursday.

The body of Baghrai Mardhi being carried to the hospital (ETV Bharat)

As they tried to ask her some questions, she broke down and explained what happened to her. Speaking in a Mayurbhanj dialect, her words were incomprehensible in the beginning but with time, as she composed herself she started narrating the ordeal she faced.

"We came from Baripada to Kendrapara on Sunday for work. On Thursday morning, we boarded a private bus heading towards Chandikhol to return home. Near Duhuriya Chhak, something happened to my husband and he passed away," she narrated.

Instead of rushing him to a hospital or offering even a drop of compassion, the bus staff forced them out and sped the vehicle. The dying man and his helpless wife were left on the roadside.