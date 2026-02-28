ETV Bharat / offbeat

Burned At 10 Months, Balasore’s Premalata Barik Illuminates Lives Of 700 Women Through Tailoring Training

By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore: At 68, Premalata Barik remembers the fire incident when she was barely 10 months old. The kitchen fire badly burned three parts of her tiny body before she had any knowledge on how it would impact her life. But with no remorse or grief, she lived life to the fullest, and is today helping many other women stand on their own feet. The story unfolded in Nuagaonbad village under Oupada block in Balasore district, where Premalata, despite living with disability and decades of hardship, has trained over 700 women in tailoring and is helping them become self-reliant.

"My life is a proof that adversity can be stitched into opportunity and I would want to tell women that taking every disadvantage in the stride can help ward off problems," says Premalata.

The fire accident at infancy left Premalata physically challenged at a tender age. As if that were not enough, she lost her father a few years later. With five siblings to care for, her mother left her at her uncle’s house so she could survive and continue her studies.

Despite interruptions, Premalata passed her matriculation. During that time she learned sewing, a skill she did not realise then, that would eventually redefine her destiny.

She later passed her Hindi examination and on March 17, 1980, got a job in a watch company while preparing for higher education. However, when the company shut down, she returned to Khaira in December 2000. A poultry venture which she started with a loan also failed to yield profits. Once again, life tested her resolve.