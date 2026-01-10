Yuva | Bulletproof Glass Breakthrough: The Remarkable Journey Of Researcher Minish Kumar

ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bulletproof Glass Breakthrough: The Remarkable Journey Of Researcher Minish Kumar

Miryalaguda: Mucherla Minish Kumar, a young man who was an average student until Class 12, later transformed himself into a nationally and internationally recognised researcher. Minish Kumar's research on bulletproof glass technology is gaining significant attention. Here's his Yuva story.

Minish Kumar hails from Miryalaguda in Telangana's Nalgonda district. In his school days, Minish was considered an average student. That changed in his graduation. His engineering days at JNTU Hyderabad was a turning point in his career. He secured the 8,208th rank in EAMCET and completed his Mechanical Engineering degree there.

In his first year of graduation, Minish designed a machine that can be used in fish farming and won a gold medal. This achievement opened the doors to the college's research programme. Following this, he secured sponsorship from the International Journal for Science, Engineering and Technology, he conducted research on bulletproof glass technology for nearly two years and three months.

The last paper on this specific technology was published 45 years ago. Minish Kumar's work marks the first subsequent publication, making his research uniquely significant. This rare achievement earned him a place in the India Book of Records. To honor this milestone, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma invited Minish to Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad for a personal commendation.

Minish Kumar received IBR Achiever recognition from India Book of Records (ETV Bharat)

Minish is now working as an Associate Mentor in the Ministry of Information Technology. He represents the Google Developers Group Hyderabad branch and also conducts exams, competitions, and technology awareness programmes for students in various colleges.

"Most bulletproof glasses used in India are still based on Italian technology developed in 1980, and much of it is imported from Germany," Minish Kumar told ETV Bharat. Noticing this, Minish questioned why India could not manufacture its own high-quality bulletproof glass. He found that existing glass gets damaged by laser beams at 600 nanometres.