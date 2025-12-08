ETV Bharat / offbeat

Buddha On Peepal Leaf: Sacred Art Empowers Women In Bodh Gaya

Buddha artwork in Peepal leaves are popular not only among tourists visiting to Bodh Gaya from different parts of India but also from abroad. ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: A large number of women in Bodh Gaya have turned their art of making pictures of Lord Buddha and Mandala on leaves of Peepal tree into an enterprise. These artists are earning Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 every month in the tourist season while working from their homes.

The number of such women artists is estimated to be around 500 in Bodh Gaya. They are self-reliant and are contributing to the family income.

"I could have lived on my salary but I was determined to do something different along with the other women. We've seen poverty and financial constraints and the helplessness of men in the house. That's why I do this work in my spare time and also tell others about it so that they can become self-reliant," pointed out Sudha Singh who is employed as a community resource person with the Urban Livelihood Mission programme.

Bodh Gaya is renowned worldwide as the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment and Peepal tree is devoutly worshipped here. It is believed that in 623 BC, Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi (Peepal) tree located on the campus of Mahabodhi Temple.

Women from several villages in Bodh Gaya including Bhagalpur, Bhagwanpur, Tika Bigha and Mian Bigha are producing Mandala art on Peepal leaves. Mandala is a spiritual, geometric symbol representing the universe and is used in Hinduism and Buddhism for meditation, focus and spiritual guidance.

Through their craftsmanship, these women have provided employment avenues to the men as well. The women produce artworks while at home and the men go out to sell them.

Sudha Singh, a local, pointed out that in the present times, it's important for women to be self-reliant rather than being dependent on others. She said that this artwork is good for homemakers.

Eyeball-grabbing Buddha artwork in Peepal leaves. (ETV Bharat)

This work by women on Peepal leaves is not an easy task and takes up to over two months to complete. The women first collect the green leaves and thaw them in water for two months until the outer layer is completely removed. These leaves decompose into thin, fine fragments. They are removed and dried. Thereafter, they are thoroughly cleaned and coloured. The colour is easily absorbed, forming a mesh-like appearance. The women then fill the leaves with colour to restore their original state and then carve them.

Sudha explained that the women of Bodh Gaya make designs in two ways. A large group of women simply paint Peepal leaves and then create the images either from an artificially made sticker that is glued, pressed and is laminated. This type of work is carried out in Mian Bigha, Tika Bigha and some other settlements.

Gautam Devi of Mian Bigha disclosed, “I received training for this work 15 years ago from a monk at a Tibetan temple. Women from 50 households in Mian Bigha do this work. They have not received any training from anyone.”

The second method involves painting on the leaves with colours to create a picture. The price of these leaves ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 30. This does not require intricate artwork. There are more than 400 women engaged in this work.