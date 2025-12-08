Buddha On Peepal Leaf: Sacred Art Empowers Women In Bodh Gaya
There are around 500 women across villages making pictures of Lord Buddha and Mandalas on thawed and dried leaves.
Gaya: A large number of women in Bodh Gaya have turned their art of making pictures of Lord Buddha and Mandala on leaves of Peepal tree into an enterprise. These artists are earning Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 every month in the tourist season while working from their homes.
The number of such women artists is estimated to be around 500 in Bodh Gaya. They are self-reliant and are contributing to the family income.
"I could have lived on my salary but I was determined to do something different along with the other women. We've seen poverty and financial constraints and the helplessness of men in the house. That's why I do this work in my spare time and also tell others about it so that they can become self-reliant," pointed out Sudha Singh who is employed as a community resource person with the Urban Livelihood Mission programme.
Bodh Gaya is renowned worldwide as the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment and Peepal tree is devoutly worshipped here. It is believed that in 623 BC, Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi (Peepal) tree located on the campus of Mahabodhi Temple.
Women from several villages in Bodh Gaya including Bhagalpur, Bhagwanpur, Tika Bigha and Mian Bigha are producing Mandala art on Peepal leaves. Mandala is a spiritual, geometric symbol representing the universe and is used in Hinduism and Buddhism for meditation, focus and spiritual guidance.
Through their craftsmanship, these women have provided employment avenues to the men as well. The women produce artworks while at home and the men go out to sell them.
Sudha Singh, a local, pointed out that in the present times, it's important for women to be self-reliant rather than being dependent on others. She said that this artwork is good for homemakers.
This work by women on Peepal leaves is not an easy task and takes up to over two months to complete. The women first collect the green leaves and thaw them in water for two months until the outer layer is completely removed. These leaves decompose into thin, fine fragments. They are removed and dried. Thereafter, they are thoroughly cleaned and coloured. The colour is easily absorbed, forming a mesh-like appearance. The women then fill the leaves with colour to restore their original state and then carve them.
Sudha explained that the women of Bodh Gaya make designs in two ways. A large group of women simply paint Peepal leaves and then create the images either from an artificially made sticker that is glued, pressed and is laminated. This type of work is carried out in Mian Bigha, Tika Bigha and some other settlements.
Gautam Devi of Mian Bigha disclosed, “I received training for this work 15 years ago from a monk at a Tibetan temple. Women from 50 households in Mian Bigha do this work. They have not received any training from anyone.”
The second method involves painting on the leaves with colours to create a picture. The price of these leaves ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 30. This does not require intricate artwork. There are more than 400 women engaged in this work.
One of the artists Munni Devi explained that the leaves are put to thaw in August and September to be used in the winters. For this season, she put 100,000 leaves to thaw. One lakh leaves sell for between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000.
"No matter how the leaves are painted, they must be thawed for two months so that they shine. They are painted with bright colours, which enhances their beauty. When made to order, pearls are also affixed to them. The affixing of small pearls increases their price. They sell for anywhere from Rs 80 to Rs 100 per leaf," she said.
Women from Bhagwanpur and Bhagalpur are into Mandala art. They also carve images of Lord Buddha on Peepal leaves that are used on book marks, book covers, and diaries. These women are associated with self-help groups that set up stalls at the Bodh Gaya Festival where foreigners purchase their works. These women make Mandalas ranging from Rs 30 to Rs 1500 and earn Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 during the tourist season.
Sudha Singh disclosed that she has received an order from an organisation in Vietnam to make 100 Mandalas, diaries and leaflets. Previously, she catered to orders from Sri Lanka and Maharashtra.
The women started making Mandalas three years ago after receiving training under the central government’s initiatives. Although the practice of painting Lord Buddha on Peepal leaves in Bodhgaya is quite old, Mandala art began only three years ago.
Basant Manjhi of Mian Bigha makes images of Lord Buddha on leaves along with his wife and children in bulk and sells them. He disclosed that visitors from various countries purchase them. There are around 30 sellers outside the Mahabodhi Temple.
Another seller Dinesh Lal Yadav said that during the tourist season he earns between Rs 1500 and Rs 2000 per day by selling the artworks made by the women in his family.
A local youth Rohan Kumar explained that although this is a tedious task, it has very little input cost. It gives an employment opportunity to the women of Bodh Gaya.
Fara, a tourist from Spain, said that he had purchased 50 leaves from Dinesh Lal Yadav. He said, “Items associated with Bodh Gaya are sacred for me. I am taking them for my family and friends.”
Similarly, Sanjay Bhole and Umesh Marle of Pune said, “Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under a Peepal tree. It doesn’t matter which Peepal tree these leaves are from. What is important is the image on them.”
VIPs visiting Bodh Gaya are also presented with Mandalas and Peepal leaves with artworks as mementos. Sudha Singh disclosed that the Mandala made by her was given to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the Buddhist Festival in 2023. “He was very pleased that people here use items related to Lord Buddha and give them to foreign citizens who take them back to their countries,” she said.
Referring to the artworks, a Tibetan Lama said, "These are beautifully and masterfully crafted. I take the leaves back home and preach about Lord Buddha to the people there. For us, the fact that they are associated with the place of enlightenment is enough. I have bought a large leaf for Rs 100. It is connected to our faith."
The leaf associated with faith in Bodh Gaya is a source of employment for people. Rohan Kumar disclosed that this time, approximately 25 lakh leaves were used for artworks.