BTech Student From Ganjam Turns Ornamental Fish Farming Into A Startup Dream In Odisha
Jagannath Kar is balancing engineering studies with ornamental fish farming, inspiring young entrepreneurs while receiving technical support to expand his venture, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Berhampur: Most engineering students use their free time preparing for careers in the corporate world but Jagannath Kar is different. The second-year BTech student from Chikarada village in Ganjam district is pursuing ornamental fish farming alongside his studies, with plans to turn his passion into a full-fledged enterprise.
His dedication has not only made him financially independent at a young age but also attracted the attention of the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), which is now planning to extend further technical support to help him expand his venture.
Whenever Jagannath gets a break from his engineering classes, he heads straight to his family’s farmhouse. Instead of simply admiring the colourful fish, he carefully monitors their growth, feeding schedule and overall health.
Over the past few months, his commitment has made him an inspiration for many youngsters in the region. His efforts have also prompted scientists at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra to prepare a roadmap for providing additional assistance to scale up his ornamental fish farming project.
Fondly called Sipun, Jagannath's interest in ornamental fish farming began after visiting an exhibition where he first learned about the business potential of aquarium fish. Determined to pursue it seriously, he underwent professional training in ornamental fish farming before setting up his own unit.
To support the venture, Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) provided financial assistance of Rs 1,09,320, enabling him to establish the farm while continuing his engineering education.
Jagannath believes ornamental fish farming is not only profitable but also contributes to mental well-being. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he says observing ornamental fish for about 30 minutes every day can help people relax and reduce mental stress.
"Modern lifestyles have contributed to rising cases of hypertension and diabetes. I feel maintaining an aquarium can offer a calming effect that promotes peace of mind," says Jagannath who, at present, is cultivating three categories of ornamental fish, including egg-laying and live-bearing species.
Among them are goldfish, while the live-bearing varieties include guppies, mollies and swordtails. He plans to introduce more varieties and further expand production in the coming years.
Managing both engineering studies and fish farming would not have been possible without family support, he says.
Whenever Jagannath attends college, his younger brother, Ayush Kumar Kar, a Class VI student, takes charge of feeding the fish. He feeds them every morning at 7 am and again at 5 pm in the evening. Whenever necessary, the ponds are cleaned and the water is replaced to ensure healthy growth.
Ayush says he was excited when the farm was first established. "Earlier, I had seen ornamental fish only in aquariums, but now I enjoy seeing them being raised on the family’s farm," he says, adding, traders from Berhampur and nearby areas, including Haladiapadar and Kanisi, regularly visit to purchase the fish.
Farm worker Banshi Das, who assists Jagannath, says the ponds are cleaned every eight to 10 days while feeding and routine maintenance are carried out twice daily.
Dr Siddharth Shankar Dash of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) recalls first meeting Jagannath at an exhibition during a local festival, where the student’s keenness in ornamental fish farming stood out. Later, Jagannath visited the KVK and received exposure to demonstration units for ornamental fish farming. The centre subsequently helped him secure financial assistance under the ECRICC programme.
The KVK also supplied broodstock, imparted technical training and continues to guide him in solving technical challenges.
What began as a small project with five units has now grown to nearly 20 units. The KVK is also working towards connecting his venture with the Fisheries Department and developing it as a One Stop Aqua Shop, a proposal that is currently under consideration.
For Jagannath, ornamental fish farming has become much more than a hobby. "It is a business, a learning experience and a vision for the future - one that demonstrates how passion, technical training and family support can help anyone wishing to carve a niche and building sustainable livelihoods while still pursuing higher education," he says.
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