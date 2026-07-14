ETV Bharat / offbeat

BTech Student From Ganjam Turns Ornamental Fish Farming Into A Startup Dream In Odisha

Berhampur: Most engineering students use their free time preparing for careers in the corporate world but Jagannath Kar is different. The second-year BTech student from Chikarada village in Ganjam district is pursuing ornamental fish farming alongside his studies, with plans to turn his passion into a full-fledged enterprise.

His dedication has not only made him financially independent at a young age but also attracted the attention of the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), which is now planning to extend further technical support to help him expand his venture.

BTech Student From Ganjam Turns Ornamental Fish Farming Into A Startup Dream In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Whenever Jagannath gets a break from his engineering classes, he heads straight to his family’s farmhouse. Instead of simply admiring the colourful fish, he carefully monitors their growth, feeding schedule and overall health.

Over the past few months, his commitment has made him an inspiration for many youngsters in the region. His efforts have also prompted scientists at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra to prepare a roadmap for providing additional assistance to scale up his ornamental fish farming project.

Fondly called Sipun, Jagannath's interest in ornamental fish farming began after visiting an exhibition where he first learned about the business potential of aquarium fish. Determined to pursue it seriously, he underwent professional training in ornamental fish farming before setting up his own unit.

BTech Student From Ganjam Turns Ornamental Fish Farming Into A Startup Dream In Odisha (ETV Bharat)

To support the venture, Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) provided financial assistance of Rs 1,09,320, enabling him to establish the farm while continuing his engineering education.

Jagannath believes ornamental fish farming is not only profitable but also contributes to mental well-being. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he says observing ornamental fish for about 30 minutes every day can help people relax and reduce mental stress.