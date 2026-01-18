ETV Bharat / offbeat

Brought To India By Alauddin Khilji, Khorasani Tamarind Gets New Boost In Madhya Pradesh

This would help stop the felling of the rare tree, keeping it safe in Mandav.

“We have now prepared approximately 2000 saplings, which will be distributed free of charge to the people around Dhar district, along with information about the plant and an appeal to plant them,” he said.

Uday Homkar, a scientist at the SFRI, confirmed that after reports of smuggling, the government assigned the project of cultivating saplings of this tree to his institute.

Following the incident, the Forest Department tasked the State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) in Jabalpur to conduct the research on this plant. Officials said that the institute has prepared more than 2,000 new saplings after the research.

On November 5, 2024, ETV Bharat reported a case where a Hyderabad-based company was digging up Khorasani tamarind trees from the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and transporting them to Hyderabad.

Cherished for its thirst-quenching properties and longevity, Khorasani tamarind, often called ‘Mandu Imli’, was being smuggled in the state just two years ago.

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh Forest Department has started an initiative to distribute free saplings of the famous medicinal fruit ‘Khorasani tamarind’, or baobab fruit, among the farmers to encourage its ‘legal’ farming and sale.

Originally brought to India by the Turco-Afghan emperor and Sultan of Delhi, Alauddin Khilji, this tree gained popularity for its special features and medical values. He had gifted these trees to the Sultan of Mandu during the 15th century, and since then, these trees have grown in large numbers in the region.

The scientific name of this tree is Adansonia digitata, commonly known as the African baobab. It is native to the African continent and the southern Arabian Peninsula, including Yemen and Oman, and is also found in parts of Asia and Australia.

The SFRI first began searching for the trees around Mandu and discovered that the district has the highest concentration of these trees. “There are 570 such trees in Madhya Pradesh, with approximately 400 of them located in Mandu alone,” said an official.

Khorasani Tamarind tree (ETV Bharat)

Homkar said that nearly 35 years ago, ten Khorasani tamarind trees were also planted at the Institute, and they have now grown quite large.

“The structure of this tree makes it unique. Its distinctive appearance makes it easily recognisable. It grows to a height of approximately 80 feet. The most remarkable feature is the circumference of its trunk, which can reach up to 45 feet. This means its trunk can be as thick as a room,” he said.

According to Homkar, the world’s oldest baobab tree stood in Zimbabwe, as carbon dating of that tree was 2,450 years old, but it was destroyed in 2011. “Now, the oldest living tree is in Namibia, which is probably 2000 years old,” he said.

Homkar claimed that there was an old baobab tree in Ganpatpura village in Gujarat, India, as well. It is approximately 955 years old and has been given the status of a heritage tree in India.

Economic potential and rising demand

One of the unique characteristics of this tree is that it can store millions of litres of water within itself. “Therefore, even during droughts, when all other trees and plants die, this tree survives,” Homkar said.

In Mandu, the fruits of this tree are sold to tourists. These fruits are auctioned off and then sold to tourists at high prices. “Some people even plant them in their private gardens. Therefore, the demand for this tree has increased, and it has even led to smuggling,” the SFRI scientist said.

A view of State Forest Research Institute (SFRI) in Jabalpur (ETV Bharat)

This tree bears a fruit, the size of which is similar to a small papaya. The ripe fruit contains pulp, which is sweet and sour. Scientists at SFRI are also investigating the fruit through an NABL lab to determine which vitamins, minerals, and nutrients it contains.

However, people still make and drink sherbet from this fruit. Some people are also selling its pulp in the market. The fruit and seeds of this tree are all sold at very high prices. If this tree were to be cultivated on a large scale, it could become a good source of employment for the people living in the forest.