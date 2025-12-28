ETV Bharat / offbeat

Broccoli Cultivation Gives New Identity To Bihar Village

Gaya: Broccoli cultivation has given a new identity to Khanjaharpur village of Gaya in Bihar. Around 100 farmers of this village are cultivating this crop that needs less investment and gives high profits. Its cultivation has gradually taken off in the neighbouring villages as well.

One of the farmers, Umesh Kumar, disclosed that broccoli is cultivated in about 100 acres in his village. He said that a single broccoli typically costs at least Rs 20 to Rs 30 and can also fetch up to Rs 50.

"This time, I have cultivated broccoli in more than 5 kattha of land. I am thinking of expanding its farming. One kattha produces at least 600 to 700 broccolis weighing around six to seven quintals," he said.

Umesh explained that the demand for broccoli is high due to its delicious taste. Previously, cauliflower and cabbage were cultivated in this village, but now farmers cultivate broccoli on a large scale. Khanjahapur has come to be known as the ‘Village of Broccoli’.

Umesh said that broccoli is a crop that gives a Rs 20 profit on an investment of just Rs 1. “A maximum of Rs 1,000 is spent on one kattha while the profit is at least 20 times,” he said.

He went on to state, "The net income per acre is guaranteed to be around Rs 5 lakh. This business is thus making farmers millionaires. Broccoli is also being cultivated in the surrounding villages as well."

Till a few years ago, broccoli was a favourite among foreigners, but now even people in Bihar are consuming it. One of the farmers, Sanjay Kumar, explained that broccoli cultivation initially began in Bodh Gaya, where some monasteries provided seeds to the farmers. After this, the local residents also began cultivating it.

"There has been a lot of demand among foreigners. Now people from Bihar are also eating it after coming to know about its benefits. There is so much demand that we are not able to fulfil it," he said while adding that broccoli is in demand as far as Jharkhand.