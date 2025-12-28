Broccoli Cultivation Gives New Identity To Bihar Village
The farmers find it to be crop that give high returns on low investment
Gaya: Broccoli cultivation has given a new identity to Khanjaharpur village of Gaya in Bihar. Around 100 farmers of this village are cultivating this crop that needs less investment and gives high profits. Its cultivation has gradually taken off in the neighbouring villages as well.
One of the farmers, Umesh Kumar, disclosed that broccoli is cultivated in about 100 acres in his village. He said that a single broccoli typically costs at least Rs 20 to Rs 30 and can also fetch up to Rs 50.
"This time, I have cultivated broccoli in more than 5 kattha of land. I am thinking of expanding its farming. One kattha produces at least 600 to 700 broccolis weighing around six to seven quintals," he said.
Umesh explained that the demand for broccoli is high due to its delicious taste. Previously, cauliflower and cabbage were cultivated in this village, but now farmers cultivate broccoli on a large scale. Khanjahapur has come to be known as the ‘Village of Broccoli’.
Umesh said that broccoli is a crop that gives a Rs 20 profit on an investment of just Rs 1. “A maximum of Rs 1,000 is spent on one kattha while the profit is at least 20 times,” he said.
He went on to state, "The net income per acre is guaranteed to be around Rs 5 lakh. This business is thus making farmers millionaires. Broccoli is also being cultivated in the surrounding villages as well."
Till a few years ago, broccoli was a favourite among foreigners, but now even people in Bihar are consuming it. One of the farmers, Sanjay Kumar, explained that broccoli cultivation initially began in Bodh Gaya, where some monasteries provided seeds to the farmers. After this, the local residents also began cultivating it.
"There has been a lot of demand among foreigners. Now people from Bihar are also eating it after coming to know about its benefits. There is so much demand that we are not able to fulfil it," he said while adding that broccoli is in demand as far as Jharkhand.
Farmer leader Indradev Vidrohi said that cultivating broccoli is sure to make one a millionaire as no other crop offers such profits.
"The seasonal turnover here is around Rs 1 crore. Due to the influx of foreigners to Bodh Gaya, its demand is high during the winter season. It is cultivated extensively in Khanjahanpur village," he said.
Dr Ashok Kumar, an agricultural scientist at Manpur Agricultural Science Centre, explained that eating broccoli also provides health benefits as it is rich in fibre, vitamins C, K, A and B complex, along with antioxidants. It helps boost immunity, strengthens the digestive system, aids weight management and is beneficial for eyesight. It also reduces the risk of diseases like cancer.
"It is very beneficial from a health point of view. It contains 2.6% fibre. It is very useful for the digestive system. Omega 6 is also found in it," he said.
However, it also has some disadvantages when consumed excessively, as it can cause stomach problems such as gas, bloating and abdominal pain. It can also be harmful to thyroid patients. Spoiled broccoli should not be eaten as it can cause allergic reactions. Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also avoid overeating it.
Dr Kumar explained that broccoli is ready in approximately 40 to 60 days. The weather is favourable for its cultivation. It thrives in cold weather. The optimum temperature should be 12 to 20 degrees Celsius. It can be cultivated year-round in a greenhouse.
Agricultural scientists say that sandy loam soil is best for its cultivation. The field should have proper drainage as standing water can damage the plants. Deep ploughing is essential before planting. This is beneficial for health. Organic fertilizers should be used for its cultivation.
They say that before planting broccoli, 20 to 25 tonnes of cow dung should be applied per hectare. The plants should be spaced 45 cm to 60 cm apart at the time of planting, and a 60 cm row spacing is essential because their leaves spread. After planting, the area should be lightly irrigated as excessive watering causes the plants to rot. Once they grow, it's essential to remove weeds, apply fertilizer to the roots and then cover them with soil. Later, water and insecticide should be sprayed on the roots.
“Broccoli farming should be done where there is good drainage. The field should be flat,” said Dr Kumar.
Broccoli originated in Italy. Besides China, it is also widely cultivated in India in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
