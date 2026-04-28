ETV Bharat / offbeat

British-era Bridge At Belkund Continues To Preserve Unique Confluence Of History Nature And Engineering

Amravati: Standing strong over the Gadga River as it flows through the dense forests of Melghat, the British-era bridge at Belkund continues to preserve a unique confluence of history, nature, and engineering.

This bridge was constructed in 1886, under the guidance of engineer R W Swinnerton and Indian supervisor Babu Devnath Sahay. It stands just as majestically, today, even after over a century.

Supported by a single, magnificent arch, the structural design of this bridge continues to astound scholars and engineers. The Belkund bridge and its surroundings, which is one of the most beautiful spots in the Melghat region.

Constructed during the British era with extremely limited resources, this bridge stands as a symbol of the precise mathematics, craftsmanship, and foresight of that time. Based on the concept of a single arch, this entirely stone-built bridge effortlessly withstands the flow of the Gadga River by balancing the load across its arch.

The fact that this bridge has required no major repairs in all these years serves as a testament to its inherent structural strength. This bridge is nestled within the forests of Melghat, captivating everyone who visits the region. During the monsoon season, when the surroundings are adorned with lush greenery, the river flows with a gentle murmur, and the bridge's reflection shimmers upon the water. This entire scene resembles a picturesque postcard.

Remarkably, even during the summer months, the area surrounding the bridge remains delightful, due to the water that continues to flow within the natural basins of the Gadga River.

As the Belkund area constitutes a protected forest zone, it is also home to wildlife like Tigers, Bears, Leopards, Nilgai, Deer, and Sambar. These animals frequently visit the water pools situated along the riverbank to drink. The area feels even more vibrant, enlivened by the chirping of various bird species.

Shiva Kale, an expert on the Melghat region said, "The entire surrounding area at Belkund bridge are rich in biodiversity and are considered extremely ecologically sensitive."