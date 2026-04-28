British-era Bridge At Belkund Continues To Preserve Unique Confluence Of History Nature And Engineering
This bridge was constructed in 1886, under the guidance of engineer R W Swinnerton and Indian supervisor Babu Devnath Sahay.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Amravati: Standing strong over the Gadga River as it flows through the dense forests of Melghat, the British-era bridge at Belkund continues to preserve a unique confluence of history, nature, and engineering.
This bridge was constructed in 1886, under the guidance of engineer R W Swinnerton and Indian supervisor Babu Devnath Sahay. It stands just as majestically, today, even after over a century.
Supported by a single, magnificent arch, the structural design of this bridge continues to astound scholars and engineers. The Belkund bridge and its surroundings, which is one of the most beautiful spots in the Melghat region.
Constructed during the British era with extremely limited resources, this bridge stands as a symbol of the precise mathematics, craftsmanship, and foresight of that time. Based on the concept of a single arch, this entirely stone-built bridge effortlessly withstands the flow of the Gadga River by balancing the load across its arch.
The fact that this bridge has required no major repairs in all these years serves as a testament to its inherent structural strength. This bridge is nestled within the forests of Melghat, captivating everyone who visits the region. During the monsoon season, when the surroundings are adorned with lush greenery, the river flows with a gentle murmur, and the bridge's reflection shimmers upon the water. This entire scene resembles a picturesque postcard.
Remarkably, even during the summer months, the area surrounding the bridge remains delightful, due to the water that continues to flow within the natural basins of the Gadga River.
As the Belkund area constitutes a protected forest zone, it is also home to wildlife like Tigers, Bears, Leopards, Nilgai, Deer, and Sambar. These animals frequently visit the water pools situated along the riverbank to drink. The area feels even more vibrant, enlivened by the chirping of various bird species.
Shiva Kale, an expert on the Melghat region said, "The entire surrounding area at Belkund bridge are rich in biodiversity and are considered extremely ecologically sensitive."
He added this bridge over the Gadga River at Belkund is situated amidst the forest along the Harisal-Akot route. The single arch beneath this bridge bears a striking resemblance to the gateway of a fort.
"This bridge appears grand and captivating, much like the gateways depicted in fairy tales, much to the imagination of one's childhood," remarked Kale.
Notably, there are numerous bridges along this route, and all of them are equally sturdy. In certain sections where the bridge runs alongside a deep ravine, protective walls have also been erected.
While this route features many such bridges, Kale asserted "This bridge at Belkund remains the most beautiful, historic, and robust of them all."
Situated near the bridge is the Belkund Baba Temple, a shrine that holds special religious significance within the tribal culture of the Melghat region. Bansilal Bhusum, a resident of the village of Jamli (R), informed ETV Bharat, Belkund Baba is also affectionately referred to as 'Sadhu Baba.' Tribal devotees frequently visit the site to offer their prayers to Belkund Baba.
However, Bansilal also noted that since this area falls within the Tiger Reserve zone, visitors are required to depart promptly after completing their worship, to avoid animal-human conflict.
Rakesh Mahalle, a resident of Chikhaldara and a nature enthusiast complained about the indifference shown by the authorities toward maintaining this bridge. "There used to be a plaque providing information on this exquisitely beautiful Belkund Bridge, which has now gone missing. This plaque stated the bridge was constructed in 1886 and bore the names of the engineer, R W Swinnerton, and his assistant, Babu Devnath Sahay."
According to Pradeep Hirulkar, a scholar of the Melghat region, "This bridge is not just a connect between two riverbanks, it also beautifully bridges the past and the present."
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