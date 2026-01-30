ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bridging Communities: How A Muslim Woman’s Gajalakshmi 'Jhoti' Painting Lights Up Balasore Street

By Jeevan Jyoti Nayak

Balasore: Sitting comfortably on the Old Trunk Road here under the open sky, Chandini Khatun, a young Muslim woman from Baripada, was dipping her fingers in white rice paste, carefully sketching the image of Maa Gajalakshmi with lotus, elephants and all characteristics associated with the goddess. Around her, there were many others who too were busy drawing their own art. But Chandini's art made passersby slow down and watch with awe. Even without realising that she was a Muslim, people praised her finesse and detailing in the art which typically is associated with Hindu Odias.

The moment captured more than artistic skill. It carried a message of communal harmony - that culture many times transcends religious identity.

Chandini and other women were participating in a jhoti competition, which is held annually in Balasore as a celebration of Odia art, culture and ritual. Jhoti, also called chita, is usually drawn by Odia women on walls and floors in houses in the month of Margashira to invoke and invite Goddess Laxmi besides during Makar Sankranti and other auspicious occasions. In recent years, however, the ritual has been sidelined due to the ease of pasting plastic stickers and modern décor.

Organised by the Utkaliya Jhoti Institute, nearly a kilometre of OT Road was transformed into a living canvas. Hundreds of young women and girls sat on the road reviving Odisha’s traditional Jhoti art using rice paste.

“I never tried drawing Jhoti at home. But I have been attracted to it since childhood after seeing it in a neighbour’s house. I started participating in competitions during school and college and gradually my interest in the art grew,” Chandini said.