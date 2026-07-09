ETV Bharat / offbeat

Breaking Silence Through Dance: How Kathak Guru Shaili Dhope Transforms Lives Of Children With Disabilities

Jabalpur: The sight of children performing Kathak inside a classroom and their teacher Guru Shaili Dhope teaching them fills the heart with joy. Not because it was something unusual. But because, the children were tapping their feet only by following the sign language instructions of the teacher. In Madhya Pradesh, Shaili, a Kathak exponent, teaches numerous children with intellectual disabilities and hearing impairments, the dance form and has been able to transform their lives. These children, whom many had given up on, are now performing Kathak and other dance forms after being trained through innovative sign-based teaching methods.

Today, these children sing, dance and perform with ease and grace. For those who cannot hear, sense rhythm and perform the movements of Kathak by feeling the beat rather than listening to it.

Young kids performing Kathak in the classroom (ETV Bharat)

To teach these students, Shaili, a resident of Jabalpur, learned sign language first. Though her interest in Kathak grew at an early age, she continued to practice and perform alongside her formal education. She has trained in several Indian classical dance forms and eventually specialized in Kathak.

Although she initially wanted to pursue a career in another field, her father, who was a professor, encouraged her to follow her passion. “When your interest lies in dance, your career should also be in dance,” he told her. Following his advice, she dedicated herself to Kathak and eventually earned a PhD in the classical dance form.

She took to teaching Kathak in 1998 and in 1999, a girl with Down syndrome joined her class for the first time. “It was extremely challenging to teach her Kathak. Even the slightest pressure would make her cry,” Shaili recalled. Although the student left after some time, the experience stayed with her.

It inspired her to work with children who have special needs. By 2012, she had started teaching not only mainstream students but also children from two different categories of disabilities, including those with intellectual disabilities and hearing impairments.

Shaili teaching children with hearing challenges (ETV Bharat)

When she decided to teach deaf students, she realized there was no established methodology or curriculum in the history of Kathak for training hearing-impaired children. So she first learnt sign language. She then went a step further by developing her own system of dance-specific hand signs that enabled deaf students to understand Kathak movements and expressions through visual cues.