Breaking Silence Through Dance: How Kathak Guru Shaili Dhope Transforms Lives Of Children With Disabilities
Shaili is empowering deaf and intellectually disabled children through dance, sign language and inclusive education, helping many achieve confidence, career and independence, reports Vishwajit Singh.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Jabalpur: The sight of children performing Kathak inside a classroom and their teacher Guru Shaili Dhope teaching them fills the heart with joy. Not because it was something unusual. But because, the children were tapping their feet only by following the sign language instructions of the teacher. In Madhya Pradesh, Shaili, a Kathak exponent, teaches numerous children with intellectual disabilities and hearing impairments, the dance form and has been able to transform their lives. These children, whom many had given up on, are now performing Kathak and other dance forms after being trained through innovative sign-based teaching methods.
Today, these children sing, dance and perform with ease and grace. For those who cannot hear, sense rhythm and perform the movements of Kathak by feeling the beat rather than listening to it.
To teach these students, Shaili, a resident of Jabalpur, learned sign language first. Though her interest in Kathak grew at an early age, she continued to practice and perform alongside her formal education. She has trained in several Indian classical dance forms and eventually specialized in Kathak.
Although she initially wanted to pursue a career in another field, her father, who was a professor, encouraged her to follow her passion. “When your interest lies in dance, your career should also be in dance,” he told her. Following his advice, she dedicated herself to Kathak and eventually earned a PhD in the classical dance form.
She took to teaching Kathak in 1998 and in 1999, a girl with Down syndrome joined her class for the first time. “It was extremely challenging to teach her Kathak. Even the slightest pressure would make her cry,” Shaili recalled. Although the student left after some time, the experience stayed with her.
It inspired her to work with children who have special needs. By 2012, she had started teaching not only mainstream students but also children from two different categories of disabilities, including those with intellectual disabilities and hearing impairments.
When she decided to teach deaf students, she realized there was no established methodology or curriculum in the history of Kathak for training hearing-impaired children. So she first learnt sign language. She then went a step further by developing her own system of dance-specific hand signs that enabled deaf students to understand Kathak movements and expressions through visual cues.
“These children are exceptionally skilled at copying gestures. Although they cannot hear, they observe and replicate movements very quickly,” she said.
According to Shaili, one of the biggest challenges was controlling the pace as per the rhythm. “They have tremendous energy and often perform the movements much faster than required,” she explained.
Since deaf students cannot hear music, she developed techniques to help them experience rhythm through visual and physical cues. “I have been quite successful with this approach. Some of my students have even performed at international platforms,” she said.
Teaching children with Down syndrome and intellectual disabilities presented a different challenge. “People have an impression that these children have weak memory and cannot remember lessons or scripts,” Shaili said. However, her experience proved otherwise.
She trained them in Kathak as well as Rajasthani folk dance and even after long gaps, many students were able to reproduce the dance sequences without forgetting the steps.
“Many of these children are not as much keen on pursuing academics, but they perform dance with complete enthusiasm and wholehearted dedication,” she said.
As Shaili entered her classroom at Aanchal, a centre in Vijay Nagar, Jabalpur, children with Down syndrome greeted her with cheerful smiles, already knowing they were about to dance together. They enthusiastically performed several songs, displaying synchronized expressions, graceful gestures and impressive dance movements.
Shaili said many of her students have gone beyond learning dance as a hobby. Several are now pursuing Bachelor of Performing Arts and Diploma in Performing Arts programmes. She is also helping these students earn degrees from Raja Mansingh Tomar Music and Arts University in Gwalior.
A few hearing-impaired students who mastered different dance forms are now dance instructors, passing on their skills to others.
For Shaili, this transformation matters more than anything else. “The children who were once considered incapable and treated as a burden are now earning recognition through their talent. Many are also earning a livelihood through dance and have become self-reliant,” she said.
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