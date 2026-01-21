ETV Bharat / offbeat

Breaking Gender Stereotypes: Lady Cops Man Shimla's Busiest Streets

Shimla: The general perception of people living in the hills is that they are conservative regarding women’s participation in demanding roles. This holds some truth for places like Himachal Pradesh, where the rugged terrains are challenging and access to resources is more limited than in most of the urban centers. While the rest of the country advances rapidly toward modernity, parts of this region still struggle to secure basic facilities like consistent internet and electricity.

However, Himachal Pradesh has outpaced many other regions in one significant area: the participation of women in the armed forces, particularly in the state police. Not only is the state safe for women, but it also rivals top tourist destinations in terms of cleanliness and appeal.

Constable Prabha on duty. (ETV Bharat)

This is largely because women are stationed at crucial locations, managing and maintaining law, order, and sustainability. The collective goals are etched on the walls and implemented equally by men and women alike. The bustling streets of Mall Road in Shimla serve as a classic example of this progress.

Female police officials manning the busy streets of Shimla—where tourists from across India and abroad throng to enjoy the Himalayan region—are breaking gender stereotypes as they stand guard in full gear. Dressed in ceremonial uniforms, they naturally draw public attention.

Constable Sunita Chauhan (ETV Bharat)

Children, men and women of all ages are frequently seen surrounding them to take selfies, but these policewomen never miss an opportunity to brief visitors on what makes the town unique. They emphasise that Shimla is ecologically fragile and requires special care; it is a smoke-free town where spitting on the roads is strictly prohibited. Warning signs and text regarding penalties are etched onto the retaining walls that support the massive buildings above.