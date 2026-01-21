Breaking Gender Stereotypes: Lady Cops Man Shimla's Busiest Streets
Policewomen manning busy streets of Shimla are breaking gender stereotypes as they stand guard in full gear.
By Bilal Bhat
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Shimla: The general perception of people living in the hills is that they are conservative regarding women’s participation in demanding roles. This holds some truth for places like Himachal Pradesh, where the rugged terrains are challenging and access to resources is more limited than in most of the urban centers. While the rest of the country advances rapidly toward modernity, parts of this region still struggle to secure basic facilities like consistent internet and electricity.
However, Himachal Pradesh has outpaced many other regions in one significant area: the participation of women in the armed forces, particularly in the state police. Not only is the state safe for women, but it also rivals top tourist destinations in terms of cleanliness and appeal.
This is largely because women are stationed at crucial locations, managing and maintaining law, order, and sustainability. The collective goals are etched on the walls and implemented equally by men and women alike. The bustling streets of Mall Road in Shimla serve as a classic example of this progress.
Female police officials manning the busy streets of Shimla—where tourists from across India and abroad throng to enjoy the Himalayan region—are breaking gender stereotypes as they stand guard in full gear. Dressed in ceremonial uniforms, they naturally draw public attention.
Children, men and women of all ages are frequently seen surrounding them to take selfies, but these policewomen never miss an opportunity to brief visitors on what makes the town unique. They emphasise that Shimla is ecologically fragile and requires special care; it is a smoke-free town where spitting on the roads is strictly prohibited. Warning signs and text regarding penalties are etched onto the retaining walls that support the massive buildings above.
A Legacy of Inclusion
The Himachal Pradesh Police Department’s recruitment policy was not inclusive until the 1970s, when the state maintained an all-male force. It was in 1975 that the state first accepted women into its protection force. Since then, women have gradually risen through the ranks, occupying vital positions and encouraging other women to join. Today, Himachal Pradesh is among the top five Indian states for gender representation in law enforcement, with women making up more than 19 percent of the force.
Breaking the final barrier, the state police—which featured only male buglers until 2023—inducted its first female bugler group that year. This move shattered the long-standing myth that only men have the lung capacity required to play the instrument. Himachal Pradesh now boasts a dedicated band of female buglers who perform at major state occasions.
On the Beat: Sunita and Prabha
Women in the force have "stolen the show" not only as buglers but also on the beat. Lady Constables Sunita Chauhan and Prabha perform their duties at "Scandal Point," known officially as Lala Lajpat Rai Chowk. During the winter, their shift runs from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, extending to 3:00 PM during the summer months.
Sunita, who hails from a different district, broke local stereotypes to join the force. She credits her family for their support, particularly her father. “My father wished for me to join the paramilitary, but I did not qualify for that exam,” Sunita shared. “I later settled on the state police.”
Alongside Sunita is Prabha, who guards the busiest stretch of Mall Road leading to the Ridge. This historic area features the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which overlooks statues of Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Further up the hill stands the region's tallest Hanuman statue, with a historic Catholic church visible at its base. Alongside the Church are statues of Dr Y. S. Parmar, founder of Himachal Pradesh, Vir Bhadr Singh, former Chief minister and Lt. Gen. Daulat Singh, who served in the Western Command as GOC-IN-C.
Guidance Over Discipline
Policing in this town is more about guidance than strict discipline. "Most people cooperate, and we rarely need to take a tough stance," Prabha noted. "This place is generally calm, except for rare occasions involving public intoxication."
The guidelines etched on the city walls help visitors understand local expectations. "We make sure to remind them that this is a smoke-free town," the constable added. When their shift ends, their male counterparts take over the beat. “For those in need of immediate assistance or reporting lost items, a police control room remains available near the main chowk”, the female cop concludes.
