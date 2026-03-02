ETV Bharat / offbeat

Breaking Gender Barrier, Sanjo Baghel Has Made A Name In Singing Alha

Jabalpur: Breaking a gender barrier, Sanjo Baghel of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has made a name for herself in singing the famed Alha, the heroic poetry of Bundelkhand that is written in Veer Ras. For centuries, women were not allowed to sing Alha, but Sanjo has not only been singing it but has even left her male counterparts behind.

Born in Kanjai village of Jabalpur, Sanjo's father was a farmer. Her grandfather was an accomplished Alha singer. She received her early education in the village and studied only till Class 7. She disclosed that her family was religious and she often got the opportunity to perform in Ramlila.

Even as a child, she used to sing bhajans with her family. But she had no idea that these Bundeli bhajans would one day change her destiny.

Alha is a unique form of singing practised in Bundelkhand, Baghelkhand and some parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is said to have been started by Jagnik, a court poet in the 12th century. Alha and Udal were two generals from the Mahoba kingdom whose heroic deeds were sung and written about by Jagnik in a distinctive style. This poetry has been popular in Bundelkhand since the 12th century.

Sanjo Baghel disclosed, "Alha was originally sung only during the rainy season accompanied by drums, cymbals and nagada. It was often sung by singers accompanying the King’s army going to war. Alha singing boosted enthusiasm that led to the soldiers fighting bravely."