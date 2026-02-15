ETV Bharat / offbeat

Breaking Barriers: Man Marries Transgender Partner In Odisha's Bhubaneswar

The relationship between Ravi and Priyanka began through Facebook. While Ravi was working in Surat, he first messaged Priyanka on Facebook Messenger in 2019. Later, the two exchanged phone numbers.

Speaking about their future, Ravi said, "I am working as a daily wage labourer in Bhubaneswar. Priyanka begs in trains. We will take up some new work in the future to run our family. We will adopt a child from an orphanage." Both said they will stay together throughout their lives. Priyanka said, "I will stand by him in his happiness and sorrow. He will also stand by me in my good and bad times. We will live happily."

Ravi Dakua, married to Priyanka Dora, on Friday at Maa Bahuchara Mata Temple located at IRC Village in Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar. The wedding was organized by Teen Suraksha Trust and members of the kinnar community.

Bhubaneswar: The sky is the limit for love, and this saying became a reality when, rising above social criticism and countless obstacles, a man and a transgender person united in love in Bhubaneswar during Valentine’s week, scripting a unique love story.

After regular conversations, their relationship grew stronger, and they spoke over the phone for two years. In 2021, Priyanka went to Surat to meet Ravi, and later, Ravi shifted to Bhubaneswar. Priyanka also took Ravi to her home several times and introduced him to her family members.

Transgender Menaka Parida expressed happiness, saying that a child from her community has chosen her life partner, and that society has progressed a lot.

"I feel very proud that a man has chosen a kinnar as his life partner. I pray to God to give more strength to the newly married couple. May they live happily with their families. We have spoken properly with both families, and they are happy with this marriage. Due to some reasons, family members could not attend, and we have no problem with that," Parida noted.

Duhita, a kinnar who attended the wedding ceremony, shared her past ordeal. Duhita stated that she had also married a man, but later she was cheated. "May Maa Thakurani and God ensure that they do not face what I faced. May the newly married couple live very happily," she stated.

Social worker Pratap Sahu said, "Today’s society is not like before. People’s mindset is gradually changing. Kinnars are now being accepted as part of families, and people are also respecting their marriages. Such marriages send a positive message to society and strengthen the path of equality."

Ravi hails from Polasara village under Kabisuryanagar in Ganjam district. He studied up to Class IX. Priyanka has not received a formal education. Ravi’s father is Ram Dakua, and his mother is Manjula Dakua. Priyanka’s previous name was Goda Dhoba. Her father is Goda Nachamanda Dora, and her mother is Goda Sukumari Dora. Though her home is at Kushapada village near Digapahandi, she is currently residing in Bhubaneswar.