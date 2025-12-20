The Breakfast Coach: Hyderabad Man Runs Coaching Centre To Teach Perfect Idli, Dosa And Tiffins
After years of losses due to unreliable cooks, Hyderabad's Kumar turned chef and mentor, now helping others master breakfast and self-employment.
Published : December 20, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Unlike coaching centres in India which promise success in civil services, police recruitment, the army, and even beauty and personality development, in Hyderabad’s Balanagar, one man is training something basic yet transformative - to cook the perfect breakfast. For this unconventional “breakfast coaching” Kumar has turned into a viral sensation on Instagram.
While others teach formulas and theories, Kumar offers hands-on lessons in making everyday breakfast options like idli, dosa, vada, upma, and paratha. The skills, he feels, are necessary for people wishing to start a small business to give them a steady livelihood.
Kumar grew up in Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district where his family ran a small tiffin centre. But their business could not do well as they cooks kept cheating them. Though the initial sales were good, the business suffered losses due to uncertainty. When the family shifted to Hyderabad 15 years ago, the problem followed them.
Their tiffin centre in Ameerpet also had to shut down for the same reason. Finding and retaining skilled cooks proved difficult. When a similar crisis threatened one more of their outlets near the Old Airport area of Balanagar, Kumar decided to rethink the strategy.
Rather than depending on outside chefs, he learned the craft himself, mastered the texture of batter, fermentation techniques and the consistency that keeps customers coming back.
From then on Kumar realised that many small entrepreneurs like him must be facing the same challenges and losses due to dependence on hired cooks.
He began sharing his knowledge through YouTube and Instagram videos. He also offered practical tips and demonstrations. The response was overwhelming and many wanted hands-on training. Kumar thus formalised his effort into structured coaching batches.
Today, he trains both men and women, focusing not just on cooking but on the basics of cooking business like consistency, planning, and efficiency which can be the key drivers of running a successful tiffin centre.
Many of Kumar’s trainees are already working with food joints while some have opened their own tiffin centres across Hyderabad. A few have improved existing businesses, ensuring stable incomes for their families.
His aim, Kumar says, is simple. "I want to help people become self-reliant entrepreneurs, free from the uncertainty of skilled labour shortages," he says.
For his breakfast coaching classes, he charges only as much to cover the cost of raw materials used during training. There are no course fees or profit motives. "I want to share the skill so that people can earn," he adds.
