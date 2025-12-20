ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Breakfast Coach: Hyderabad Man Runs Coaching Centre To Teach Perfect Idli, Dosa And Tiffins

Hyderabad: Unlike coaching centres in India which promise success in civil services, police recruitment, the army, and even beauty and personality development, in Hyderabad’s Balanagar, one man is training something basic yet transformative - to cook the perfect breakfast. For this unconventional “breakfast coaching” Kumar has turned into a viral sensation on Instagram.

While others teach formulas and theories, Kumar offers hands-on lessons in making everyday breakfast options like idli, dosa, vada, upma, and paratha. The skills, he feels, are necessary for people wishing to start a small business to give them a steady livelihood.

Kumar grew up in Godavarikhani in Peddapalli district where his family ran a small tiffin centre. But their business could not do well as they cooks kept cheating them. Though the initial sales were good, the business suffered losses due to uncertainty. When the family shifted to Hyderabad 15 years ago, the problem followed them.

Their tiffin centre in Ameerpet also had to shut down for the same reason. Finding and retaining skilled cooks proved difficult. When a similar crisis threatened one more of their outlets near the Old Airport area of Balanagar, Kumar decided to rethink the strategy.

Rather than depending on outside chefs, he learned the craft himself, mastered the texture of batter, fermentation techniques and the consistency that keeps customers coming back.

From then on Kumar realised that many small entrepreneurs like him must be facing the same challenges and losses due to dependence on hired cooks.