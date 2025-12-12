ETV Bharat / offbeat

Brazilian Woman Walks Barefoot On Winter Pilgrimage Across Uttarakhand’s Sacred Shrines To 'Attain Peace'

Chamoli: After Chardham Yatra, Uttarakhand has opened its vast Himalayan expanse to winter pilgrims, those who travel not for fun and frolic but to attain spiritual solace amid the snow-capped mountains. Among them is an unusual devotee 35-year-old Brazilian lawyer Fernada who has captured the attention and affection of locals everywhere she goes.

What makes her journey extraordinary is, she has crossed continents to walk through the Himalayas barefoot, draped in a sari, head covered with a pallu, chanting 'Hari' with every step she takes on the cold, stony paths.

Fernada with some local people (ETV Bharat)

Fernada reached Haridwar after returning from Brazil, seeking 'inner peace'. But by then the Chardham had already closed for the winter. So instead of turning back, she embraced a new path - the six-month winter pilgrimage, following the deities to their winter residences.

“I arrived in Haridwar and wanted to visit the spiritual Char Dham of Uttarakhand. Because the doors were closed, I decided to begin my winter journey,” says Fernada. From there, she began walking barefoot, sans any complaint or regret. She says she is purely guided by faith.

By now she has covered all the four winter shrines - Kharsali, the winter seat of Yamunotri, Mukhba, the winter shrine of Gangotri, Ukhimath, the winter abode of Lord Kedarnath and Pandukeshwar, the winter home of Lord Badrinath.

She has also visited the Narsingh Temple in Jyotirmath and the Yoga Dhyan Badri Temple in Pandukeshwar. “People here look at me with awe, though they are happy to see my faith,” she says. Fernada speaks only English but her devotion makes her mingle and be one among the locals.