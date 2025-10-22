Bharatpur’s Braj Lautha Temple Embodies Balance Between Love, Power, Music And Courage
The ancient Braj culture comes alive in the temple premises on days like Janamashtmi, Govardhan Puja and Diwali.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST
Bharatpur: The Atalbandh region, which is nestled in a sacred corner of Bharatpur, offers a rare glimpse into the Braj culture that comes alive at the Braj Lautha Temple.
This temple bears two unique forms of Lord Krishna - one playing the flute and the other holding a stick. It is a living example of the ancient Braj culture, faith and devotion.
The story of this temple is linked to Lord Krishna's famous Govardhan Leela. Priest Ramesh Chandra explained that when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain on his little finger to break the pride of Lord Indra, the people of Braj remained safe under his protection for seven days.
When Indra's anger subsided, the Lord revealed his second form to the people of Braj. It was that of Lord Krishna with a stick. From that moment, the people of Braj began worshipping both the forms - one that protects and the other that gives joy.
This gave birth to a tradition that continues to be alive in this temple in Bharatpur.
The priest said that this temple was established approximately 500 years ago by Naga Sadhus. Over the period of time, the then royal family of Bharatpur expanded it by giving a grand architectural makeover. The temple's idols are made of black stone. One of them depicts Lord Krishna playing a flute, and the other holding a stick. “The flute-wielding form symbolizes love, music and beauty, while the stick-wielding form symbolizes strength, courage and the protection of dharma. This combination makes this temple unique,” said Ramesh Chandra.
The ravages of time and weather have weakened this ancient heritage. The carvings on the walls have faded. The priest disclosed that the state government has approved a budget of Rs 60 lakh for the temple's restoration, and the reconstruction work will begin soon.
He explained that this temple was once magnificent, but its lustre has been dimmed by deterioration. However, the faith and sanctity of the temple remain unwavering.
Although the number of devotees coming here has dwindled, the temple comes alive during Janmashtami, Govardhan Puja and Diwali. These festivals feature special events, bhajans, kirtans and night vigils. During these days, the temple is filled with the brilliance of Lord Krishna himself playing the flute and the people of Braj dancing with him. Devotees come from far and wide seeking darshan of both forms and seeking blessings for their well-being.
A 70-year-old devotee, Savitri Devi, who has been coming here for the last 40 years, said, “Whoever comes to Braj Lautha's court with a wish never returns empty-handed. It is believed that Krishna with a stick protects in times of crisis, while Krishna with a flute fills life with sweetness and joy. This balance is the soul of this temple."
The Braj Lautha Temple is a place where every stone, wall and tune of Aarti (hymn) evokes the spirit of Krishna's divine play. This temple embodies the wonderful balance in which love, power, music and courage coexist..