Bharatpur’s Braj Lautha Temple Embodies Balance Between Love, Power, Music And Courage

Bharatpur: The Atalbandh region, which is nestled in a sacred corner of Bharatpur, offers a rare glimpse into the Braj culture that comes alive at the Braj Lautha Temple.

This temple bears two unique forms of Lord Krishna - one playing the flute and the other holding a stick. It is a living example of the ancient Braj culture, faith and devotion.

The story of this temple is linked to Lord Krishna's famous Govardhan Leela. Priest Ramesh Chandra explained that when Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan mountain on his little finger to break the pride of Lord Indra, the people of Braj remained safe under his protection for seven days.

When Indra's anger subsided, the Lord revealed his second form to the people of Braj. It was that of Lord Krishna with a stick. From that moment, the people of Braj began worshipping both the forms - one that protects and the other that gives joy.

This gave birth to a tradition that continues to be alive in this temple in Bharatpur.

The priest said that this temple was established approximately 500 years ago by Naga Sadhus. Over the period of time, the then royal family of Bharatpur expanded it by giving a grand architectural makeover. The temple's idols are made of black stone. One of them depicts Lord Krishna playing a flute, and the other holding a stick. “The flute-wielding form symbolizes love, music and beauty, while the stick-wielding form symbolizes strength, courage and the protection of dharma. This combination makes this temple unique,” said Ramesh Chandra.