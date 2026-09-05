ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bovine Love: Moga Man Manoj Arora’s 26-Year Mission Saves Thousands Of Injured Cattle

Moga: At a time when people do not have time for fellow humans living next door, Manoj Arora spends most of his time tending to injured cattle on the roads of Moga. It might seem far too difficult a commitment in the present day, but Arora seems content to take up the responsibility without making much noise about the work he does voluntarily. And this has been his routine for the past 26 years!

He not only rescues sick and injured cattle from the roads but also arranges their treatment and takes care of those that can no longer walk.

“I was highly motivated by the work my father did for cows and birds. I just took him as my inspiration. As part of a Sankirtan group, I would go to shelters to help care for the animals. It made me happy and from then on I started my mission to save injured cattle,” says Arora.

Manoj Arora (ETV Bharat)

From rescuing one animal, Arora eventually became the one-point contact whenever a cow was found lying injured. Though it took him years, his efforts have now gained the status of an organised rescue service. He has a hydraulic ambulance and a shelter equipped to treat injured cows and bulls. Arora estimates that he and his team have helped between 20,000 and 25,000 animals so far.

Whenever stray cattle are hit in road accidents, often killing or injuring both motorists and animals, Arora’s team swings into action and lifts the animal with the help of the ambulance. The animal, if alive, is taken to the shelter and looked after until it recovers. For animals left permanently disabled by accidents, separate arrangements are made at the shelter so that they are not injured further by other cattle.

“As more people learnt about my work, random calls started pouring in,” said Arora, adding that it was difficult for him to transport animals in the initial days of his service. He had neither the equipment required to lift them safely nor a dedicated place for their treatment.

“I often wondered who would help a cow lying on the road with a fractured leg or another serious injury,” he said.

With support from local residents, Arora arranged a hydraulic cattle ambulance. While this solved the problem of transportation, he still needed a place where the rescued animals could be treated and housed.

He approached several cow shelters and requested them to provide space for sick and injured cattle. As his work expanded, a supporter donated land that was subsequently developed into a cattle hospital.

Arora said the shelter primarily accepts cattle that are sick, injured or abandoned. It does not take in healthy cows merely because they produce milk.