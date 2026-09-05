Bovine Love: Moga Man Manoj Arora’s 26-Year Mission Saves Thousands Of Injured Cattle
Arora and his team have rescued and treated thousands of sick, injured and abandoned cattle free of cost.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Moga: At a time when people do not have time for fellow humans living next door, Manoj Arora spends most of his time tending to injured cattle on the roads of Moga. It might seem far too difficult a commitment in the present day, but Arora seems content to take up the responsibility without making much noise about the work he does voluntarily. And this has been his routine for the past 26 years!
He not only rescues sick and injured cattle from the roads but also arranges their treatment and takes care of those that can no longer walk.
“I was highly motivated by the work my father did for cows and birds. I just took him as my inspiration. As part of a Sankirtan group, I would go to shelters to help care for the animals. It made me happy and from then on I started my mission to save injured cattle,” says Arora.
From rescuing one animal, Arora eventually became the one-point contact whenever a cow was found lying injured. Though it took him years, his efforts have now gained the status of an organised rescue service. He has a hydraulic ambulance and a shelter equipped to treat injured cows and bulls. Arora estimates that he and his team have helped between 20,000 and 25,000 animals so far.
Whenever stray cattle are hit in road accidents, often killing or injuring both motorists and animals, Arora’s team swings into action and lifts the animal with the help of the ambulance. The animal, if alive, is taken to the shelter and looked after until it recovers. For animals left permanently disabled by accidents, separate arrangements are made at the shelter so that they are not injured further by other cattle.
“As more people learnt about my work, random calls started pouring in,” said Arora, adding that it was difficult for him to transport animals in the initial days of his service. He had neither the equipment required to lift them safely nor a dedicated place for their treatment.
“I often wondered who would help a cow lying on the road with a fractured leg or another serious injury,” he said.
With support from local residents, Arora arranged a hydraulic cattle ambulance. While this solved the problem of transportation, he still needed a place where the rescued animals could be treated and housed.
He approached several cow shelters and requested them to provide space for sick and injured cattle. As his work expanded, a supporter donated land that was subsequently developed into a cattle hospital.
Arora said the shelter primarily accepts cattle that are sick, injured or abandoned. It does not take in healthy cows merely because they produce milk.
“People sometimes ask us to take a healthy milch cow, but we refuse. If an animal is sick or injured, we will take it and care for it free of cost,” he said.
He appealed to cattle owners not to abandon cows on the roads once they stopped producing milk. Such animals, he said, should be handed over to a shelter where they can be cared for.
Arora said he does not personally solicit money for treating the animals. Expenses are met with the help of supporters whenever necessary. Dry fodder is stocked during the harvesting season for use during the monsoon, when green fodder may be difficult to obtain.
The shelter costs between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh to run every month. Five workers have been employed, while a veterinarian is permanently available. The major expenses include ambulance operations, electricity, medicines and fodder.
“Often, I clean infected wounds and remove maggots. When an animal is in pain, helping it is more important than turning away because of the condition of its wounds,” he said.
Arora urged farmers and residents not to attack cattle that stray into their fields or homes. “These animals cannot understand which place is safe for them. If one enters a field, it can be driven away without being injured. People can also inform those engaged in cattle rescue,” he said.
He became emotional while recounting cases in which cows and bulls had allegedly been attacked with sharp objects.
Arora also sought greater government supervision of cow shelters. He suggested that a designated team inspect government-run shelters every month, identify shortcomings and ensure that funds meant for cattle welfare are properly utilised.
He claimed that although cow cess was being collected in different forms, shelters engaged in rescue and treatment were not receiving adequate assistance.
“If the cow cess collected by the government is effectively used for the care and treatment of cattle, the problem of abandoned cows can be reduced considerably,” he said.
Arora has also sought stronger legal protection for cows and stricter punishment for cruelty. He said representations in this regard had been sent to the Governor, President and Prime Minister as part of a wider signature campaign.
Ask Arora what he does for a living, and he says he runs a small business selling foil used in packaging. He lives with his wife and two children, who, he said, have supported his work throughout his 26-year journey. “It is voluntary support from people that helps run the shelter,” he said.
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