Boundaries Of Religion Blur During Chhath Puja: Muslim Man Says He Invokes 'Chhathi Maiya' Every Year

Ranchi: Chhath is another grand festive occasion where social harmony is celebrated as religious barriers are overcome by mutual interdependence, right from the preparations to the eventual rituals at the ghats.

One of the examples of this phenomenon is Mohammed Kalam of Ranchi, who has been setting up shop during Chhath for the last 41 years. He sources bamboo products, firewood and other materials from Deoghar and other places to deliver them to the people while maintaining utmost purity. Over the years, the people have been simply impressed by Mohammed Kalam's dedication to Chhath.

Muslim Man Says He Invokes 'Chhathi Maiya' Every Year (ETV Bharat)

This time too, Mohammad Kalam, along with his entire family, has arrived at Harmu Bazaar carrying Chhath items. He is the only Muslim shop owner in this market, and yet he commands the upper hand. Everyone knows him, and he holds the same reverence and respect for Chhathi Maiya (Goddess) as a Hindu does for this festival.

Chhath is a festival that is known to break down barriers of caste and creed while bringing everyone together to the ghats to offer prayers to the Sun God. This festival conveys gratitude to nature, cleanliness, restraint and community unity.