Boundaries Of Religion Blur During Chhath Puja: Muslim Man Says He Invokes 'Chhathi Maiya' Every Year
Mohammed Kalam of Ranchi has been setting up shop during Chhath for the last 41 years providing items for the rituals at nominal prices
Published : October 26, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2025 at 7:52 PM IST
Ranchi: Chhath is another grand festive occasion where social harmony is celebrated as religious barriers are overcome by mutual interdependence, right from the preparations to the eventual rituals at the ghats.
One of the examples of this phenomenon is Mohammed Kalam of Ranchi, who has been setting up shop during Chhath for the last 41 years. He sources bamboo products, firewood and other materials from Deoghar and other places to deliver them to the people while maintaining utmost purity. Over the years, the people have been simply impressed by Mohammed Kalam's dedication to Chhath.
This time too, Mohammad Kalam, along with his entire family, has arrived at Harmu Bazaar carrying Chhath items. He is the only Muslim shop owner in this market, and yet he commands the upper hand. Everyone knows him, and he holds the same reverence and respect for Chhathi Maiya (Goddess) as a Hindu does for this festival.
Chhath is a festival that is known to break down barriers of caste and creed while bringing everyone together to the ghats to offer prayers to the Sun God. This festival conveys gratitude to nature, cleanliness, restraint and community unity.
It is an excellent example of environmental protection and social unity. This is why people like Mohammad Kalam, transcending religious boundaries, have been setting up shop on the occasion of Chhath for generations.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mohammad Kalam related that he waits for Chhath all year. “My faith is very strong. I used to worry about getting a single meal. Today, thanks to Chhathi Maiya, everything is fine, and the entire family celebrates this occasion by bringing bamboo utensils made in Dumka and Deoghar as a service, not a business. We charge only five rupees above the cost of the soup and other items,” he disclosed.
The local customers are full of praise for the products brought by Mohammad Kalam. Sunayana Devi, a Chhathvrati (one observing fast), said, “There is no segregation on religious lines during the festivals, especially during Chhath. Mohammad Kalam comes here every year and sets up shop.”
Dharmshila Devi, who has been observing Chhath for the past 22 years, related, “We do not discriminate. Happiness, prosperity and contentment are the virtues of life. It is all due to the grace of Chhathi Maiya.”
The business is brisk at the moment as people are making last-ditch purchases for the festival so that all the rituals can be performed properly in time.
