'Botanical Sensation': 'Lost' Parasitic Plant Rediscovered in Kerala After 175 Years
The plant identified as Campbellia aurantiaca was found in the Thollayiram region of Wayanad by a team of researchers from India and Sri Lanka.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 4:38 PM IST
Kozhikode: A rare flowering parasitic plant, has been rediscovered after over 175 years in Kerala.
The plant, identified as Campbellia aurantiaca, a member of the Orobanchaceae family, was found in the Thollayiram region of Wayanad. The species was first documented by Scottish botanist Robert Wight near Naduvattom, Tamil Nadu, before 1849, but no credible records of its existence had been reported since then.
The prolonged absence of the species led to a complex scientific misinterpretation for over a century and a half, with many experts mistakenly assuming it to be Christisonia bicolor, another plant found in the Western Ghats and Sri Lanka. The ambiguity regarding whether Wight’s original genus description of Campbellia was an error or a distinct entity prevented scientists from fully understanding the plant.
The team behind the breakthrough discovery comprises Salim Pichan from the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in Kalpetta, along with botanical researchers Dr Jose Mathew, Arunraj, and Dr VN Sanjay from Sanatana Dharma College in Alappuzha, and B Gopallawa from the University of Peradeniya in Sri Lanka.
The primary challenge for the researchers during the 2022-23 investigation was definitively confirming that the specimen found in the Wayanad-Thollayiram area was indeed the Campbellia aurantiaca described by Wight. The research conducted by Arunraj, who studies the Orobanchaceae family in the Western Ghats, finally resolved the long-standing taxonomic ambiguities, conclusively confirming the plant's true identity.
The significant finding has now been published in the latest issue of the Kew Bulletin, the official journal of the Royal Botanic Gardens in England.
Campbellia aurantiaca is a holoparasite (a complete parasite) that depends entirely on the roots of specific Kurinjii (Strobilanthes) plants for all its nutritional requirements.
The plant's existence above ground is fleeting, as it emerges for only a few short weeks. Researchers noted that the site of the rediscovery is situated alarmingly close—just five kilometres—to the Chooralamala and Mundakkai areas that were recently ravaged by landslides.
The successful rediscovery of the flowering parasitic plant, once thought vanished, underscores the urgent need for continued ecological studies and conservation efforts in the region.
Parasitic plants are organisms that grow on another plant, drawing food and water from the host, which can be partially or fully lacking in the ability to produce their own food.
While complete parasites like Campbellia aurantiaca directly extract water, minerals, and ready-made food, hemiparasites—such as Mistletoe—possess chlorophyll and can photosynthesize but still draw water and minerals from the host.
