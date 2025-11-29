ETV Bharat / offbeat

Born Without Hands, Udaipur's 20-Year-Old Diya Shrimali's Ghoomar Goes Viral After Marudhara Festival

Udaipur: The recently held Marudhara Ghoomar Festival at Gandhi Ground remains unforgettable for hundreds of performers, but the one image that keeps returning is that of a young woman who not only mesmerised the audience with her dance but also became a viral sensation for her courage to conquer her disability and spark a message of inspiration across Rajasthan.

Meet 20-year-old Diya Shrimali. Born without both hands below the elbows, where only small finger-like structures remain, Diya's spirit has powered admiration for her dance from the entire state.

Diya Shrimali dancing to glory (ETV Bharat)

Unperturbed by her physical challenge, with the very hands, she has achieved feats that leave even able-bodied people astonished. When she performs the Ghoomar, she makes everyone feel the energy she has within. Her graceful steps and radiating joy captivated the festival to such an extent that her video quickly went viral on social media after the performance.

Diya's journey, however, has not been an easy ride. As a child, people would visit her home, some to show sympathy, others with curiosity. School admission was also difficult, as the staff did not want to enroll her. But her parents persisted and finally succeeded. In the early days of school, her mother would pack small pieces of bread for lunch so that Diya could manage on her own without much difficulty. But within days, Diya began breaking and eating her food independently and that strengthened her resolve that she could do anything that others can. It became the first major victory of her life.