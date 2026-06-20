ETV Bharat / offbeat

Born Without Hands, Bantwal Youth Finds His Way Into Record Book For Drawing With Feet

Dakshina Kannada: For many, being born without both hands may be the end of life. But Kaushik Acharya of Bantwal has never considered it to be a deficiency. He has been giving expression to his creative self by drawing and painting with his feet. He has entered the India Book of Records by drawing an upside-down portrait of Swami Vivekananda with his feet in just 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

A resident of Kanchikarpet in Bantwal, Kaushik is the son of Rajesh Acharya and Jalajakshi who decided to raise their son with courage on getting to know that their son had been born without both hands. This instilled confidence in the boy. His mother played a major role in encouraging him as she taught him to write alphabets by holding a pencil between his big toes before he went to school. This changed the direction of his life.

His parents decided not to send him to a special school but to see that he studied with ordinary children. They instilled in him the attitude of living like others and competing with everyone else from his childhood. For this reason, he actively participated in painting competitions and various cultural programmes at school.

Kaushik had a special interest in painting since childhood and started practicing on his own without any training after observing his relatives and elder brother drawing at home. He learned various art forms including charcoal art, pencil sketch and clay modeling by just observing them. He practiced continuously without wasting any time during his holidays. This made his talent bloom further.

Painting, which was initially just a hobby, gradually became a means of social service. Making portraits of people on various occasions and giving them as gifts and bringing joy to others through his art became a part of his life. At the same time, many people who saw his paintings suggested that he try to find a place in the India Book of Records.