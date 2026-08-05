ETV Bharat / offbeat

Born Without Arms And A Leg, Chhattisgarh Girl Sheetla Vishwakarma Tops School, Dreams Of Becoming An IAS Officer

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh): “Papa, please get me admitted to school. I want to study.” For most parents, this sentence would shake the heart. But Hiralal Vishwakarma felt his daughter Sheetla's request was not just a request but a daunting and an extraordinary demand because, she was beyond the ordinary, born without both arms and with only one leg.

Today, Sheetla has become an inspiration in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district after scoring more than 92 per cent in the Class 10 board examination and securing a place among the district’s top performers. She is now studying Biology in Class 11 with a clear goal to become an IAS officer.

Born Without Arms And A Leg, Chhattisgarh Girl Sheetla Vishwakarma Tops School, Dreams Of Becoming An IAS Officer (ETV Bharat)

Sheetla was one among the four children in the Vishwakarma family, belonging to Kalyanpur village in Ramanujnagar block of Surajpur district. While her siblings are physically able, Sheetla was born with a severe congenital disability.

Her parents admit they were worried about her future from the day she was born. As she grew older, everyday activities became increasingly challenging. But giving strength to herself and her parents, she never allowed those difficulties to define her life. With time Sheetla overcame them and was successful in proving her mettle.

Sheetla’s parents decided early that their daughter would receive the same love, care and opportunities as her siblings. "We knew about her disability at birth but never lost hope. When Sheetla expressed her desire to study, I patiently taught her to hold a pencil with her foot. Within six months, she had learnt to read and write," said Hiralal.

Recalling those days, Hiralal became emotional. “Sheetla wants to become the district collector, and I am sure she will achieve a great position in life. We all support her education. Her mother also dreams of seeing her become an officer,” he said.

Devoting his life to making his daughter’s struggles easier, Hiralal said, “Whether she becomes an officer or a government school teacher, I will be proud. It will be an inspiration for the entire village.”