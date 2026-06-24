ETV Bharat / offbeat

Born Without A Leg, Haryana’s 21-Year-Old Shashwati Vinayak Chases Olympic Glory For India On Prosthetics

Bhiwani: “I started learning to walk with prosthetic legs; for me, that is what walking naturally means,” says Shashwati Vinayak, a para-athlete who has been chasing an Olympic dream in triathlon for the past 11 years. The 21-year-old Nagpur native has never considered herself limited or constrained due to her congenital deformity. Rather, she has turned it into a source of strength.

From 5 a.m. every day, Shashwati starts her training sessions at Bhiwani Athletics Stadium with Haryana Sports Department coach Prashant Karmakar, which often stretch till dusk. Ahead of the World Championships qualifying events, she is likely to leave for Germany on July 8, and from there, she will travel to Hungary.

Born Without A Leg, 21-Year-Old Haryana's Shashwati Vinayak Dreams Of Winning Olympic Glory For India (ETV Bharat)

“I am into a Paralympic sport - triathlon - that requires an athlete to complete a 750-metre swim, 20 km of cycling, and a 5 km run. Not many are aware of the sport. I wish more athletes would understand the sport and train in it,” says Shashwati, who has been staying in Haryana for the last 11 years with her mother to train under Karmakar.

The sportsperson is also in the second year of her post-graduation in Psychology. A bright student, she also nurtures a wish to compete in the Union Public Service Commission examinations along with playing for the country.

“The highest aspiration a sportsperson can have is to represent the country in the Olympics and clinch a medal. I too dream of winning a medal for my country in the Paralympics,” says Shashwati. She also feels that since sports cannot be a lifelong mission, she would like to prepare for the IAS examinations sometime later. She secured 94 percent in matriculation, while her score in Plus Two Arts was 96.4 percent.

Shashwati Vinayak at practice session (ETV Bharat)

What keeps her going on this long journey she has mapped out for the future? “The support of my parents and my coach. My coach is my father figure, and I get all types of motivation from him. If I have to sum up his role, I would say I would not be an athlete had Prashant Sir not been there for me,” says the determined sportsperson with humility.

Before hitting the track with her artificial leg, she does not forget to give a message to all sportspersons. “When you do anything with all your heart and mind, do not let it go to waste. Ensure that you leave your mark on the track,” she says in a firm voice.