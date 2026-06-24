Born Without A Leg, Haryana’s 21-Year-Old Shashwati Vinayak Chases Olympic Glory For India On Prosthetics
Born with one leg, Shashwati has overcome adversity to win a World Cup bronze and now dreams of bringing Olympic glory to India.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Bhiwani: “I started learning to walk with prosthetic legs; for me, that is what walking naturally means,” says Shashwati Vinayak, a para-athlete who has been chasing an Olympic dream in triathlon for the past 11 years. The 21-year-old Nagpur native has never considered herself limited or constrained due to her congenital deformity. Rather, she has turned it into a source of strength.
From 5 a.m. every day, Shashwati starts her training sessions at Bhiwani Athletics Stadium with Haryana Sports Department coach Prashant Karmakar, which often stretch till dusk. Ahead of the World Championships qualifying events, she is likely to leave for Germany on July 8, and from there, she will travel to Hungary.
“I am into a Paralympic sport - triathlon - that requires an athlete to complete a 750-metre swim, 20 km of cycling, and a 5 km run. Not many are aware of the sport. I wish more athletes would understand the sport and train in it,” says Shashwati, who has been staying in Haryana for the last 11 years with her mother to train under Karmakar.
The sportsperson is also in the second year of her post-graduation in Psychology. A bright student, she also nurtures a wish to compete in the Union Public Service Commission examinations along with playing for the country.
“The highest aspiration a sportsperson can have is to represent the country in the Olympics and clinch a medal. I too dream of winning a medal for my country in the Paralympics,” says Shashwati. She also feels that since sports cannot be a lifelong mission, she would like to prepare for the IAS examinations sometime later. She secured 94 percent in matriculation, while her score in Plus Two Arts was 96.4 percent.
What keeps her going on this long journey she has mapped out for the future? “The support of my parents and my coach. My coach is my father figure, and I get all types of motivation from him. If I have to sum up his role, I would say I would not be an athlete had Prashant Sir not been there for me,” says the determined sportsperson with humility.
Before hitting the track with her artificial leg, she does not forget to give a message to all sportspersons. “When you do anything with all your heart and mind, do not let it go to waste. Ensure that you leave your mark on the track,” she says in a firm voice.
Her coach does not mince words while narrating Shashwati’s rigorous training schedule. “She is a wonderful athlete who has represented India at the Asian Games,” he says.
Speaking about her physical challenge, Karmakar explains how her limbs did not open or move in the natural direction from birth. “Eventually, she underwent an amputation and was fitted with prosthetic legs. It could happen to anyone and, in Shashwati’s case, it was determined before birth,” he adds.
Karmakar says she is the first athlete from India to compete at this level, not just among para-athletes but even compared to able-bodied athletes. “Just last month, she won a bronze medal at the Swimming World Cup, and she is leaving for Germany on July 8 to compete in the qualifier for the World Championships,” says the coach, who specialises in swimming.
Since there is no swimming pool in Bhiwani, the coach takes the students to other places for training.
For the 2024 Paralympics, only eight athletes qualified, and Shashwati held the ninth world ranking. So, she missed qualifying by just one spot. The coach clarifies that there was also an issue regarding the prosthetic leg she uses for running. “No one in India can manufacture this specific type of prosthetic, while others can make prosthetics that look similar. The scientific components, specifically the placement and angle of the internal pads, are crucial. We searched all over India but could not find the expertise we needed. Eventually, we went to the US and had the prosthetic made there. It cost us around Rs 20 lakh,” Karmakar says.
Successful athletes are the nation’s pride, but those who do not succeed are also national treasures; their efforts cannot be underestimated, the coach states assertively.
After rigorous training despite challenges, these children give their blood and sweat to sports for 10 or 12 years. “But the chance of actually making it like Abhinav Bindra or Sushil Kumar - of achieving significant success - is often less than 1%,” says Karmakar, who has won medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and World Games.
“I have a conviction that my student will win an Olympic medal,” adds the Arjuna Awardee.
Expressing his regret, Karmakar also says that she has not received a single rupee from the Government of India so far.
The cost of her bicycle is between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 14 lakh. She currently has two bicycles. It cost Rs 20 lakh to make one of her prosthetic legs. The other leg she uses for regular walking costs Rs 8 lakh to Rs 9 lakh. As she grows older and taller, we have to keep buying new gear. Living in Bhiwani costs about Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 a month. That is the approximate cost Shashwati’s family incurs.
“The expenses are huge; if you aim for the Olympic level, you have to make significant investments. Scientific support is virtually non-existent here. Whatever resources we have, we have managed on our own. Her father, a government servant, has exhausted his entire life savings, and I have nearly depleted mine as well,” says Karmakar as he issues directions to other players.
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