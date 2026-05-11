Book Your French Black Stone Mangoes, Priced At Rs 6,000 Per Kg, From Bhopal’s BHEL Garden
From French Black Stone to Bhopal’s own Black Gold, Jawahar Udyan has turned into a rare mango paradise attracting fruit lovers and international buyers.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST
Bhopal: If Japanese Miyazaki mangoes can create a buzz, can French Black Stone be far behind? For all those mango lovers, the season of king of fruits is in and so is the craze for this newest entry - the French Blackstone. Though not as pricey as the Miyazaki, this one is no less expensive, with one kilogram costing almost as much as two tolas of silver. Call it a fad or obsession of fruit lovers, the rare French mango variety, priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 per kg has turned Jawahar Udyan, an orchard inside Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) into an unlikely hotspot for exotic fruit enthusiasts.
It has a distinct aroma, unusual taste and is produced in a limited variety thus marking advance bookings even before the fruits ripen.
“The taste of French Blackstone is completely different from Indian mangoes and the fragrance is special. People are booking it in advance because production is limited and they want to have a share of it,” said Ali, fondly known as Dabi, who has been taking care of the orchard for the last 10 to 15 years.
The BHEL garden has only six trees of the French-origin Black Stone and only four have produced fruits this season, making it one of the rarest attractions in the Jawahar Udyan.
Home to nearly 1,700 to 1,800 mango trees and more than 152 varieties collected from across India and different parts of the world, the orchard was once a green retreat only. Over the years it has been curated into a living archive of rare mango varieties from all parts of the country.
From Noorjahan and Malda to Hapus, Dasheri, Jafran and Madhukamini, the orchard has myriad varieties which are usually difficult to find elsewhere. "Noorjahan is always in high demand since it is considered one of the best in sweetness and aroma followed by Malda. We also have 17 to 18 types of Dasheri," Ali says. But among the most popular Indian varieties, another local variety - the Black Gold mango developed in Bhopal - has a different popularity base.
Created by grafting Kesar, Badam, Dasheri and Chausa varieties, Black Gold has become popular for an unusual reason. “Its taste feels different every day, and at night its fragrance spreads fast. Sometimes neighbours come asking which mango is creating such a strong aroma. This variety produces yield once every four years,” Ali said.
The orchard reflects how India’s love for mangoes is moving beyond traditional favourites, with rare hybrids and imported varieties entering the luxury fruit segment. "Exclusivity matters as much as flavour these days and we want to taste all the best ones," says a buyer..
This year, however, seasonal challenges - gusty winds, untimely rain and storms - during February and March damaged flowering in several trees, reducing the overall fruit yield. “Flowering was badly affected by storms and strong winds and the fruits that survived, later fell. Still this year, Peter England, another variety that costs Rs 1200 per Kg is high on demand too,” Ali explained, adding he has already got bookings for at least 100 crates of the variety.
He adds that since local mango production declined, demand for premium imported and hybrid varieties increased.
The mangoes of Jawahar Udyan is now reaching international markets for its mango varieties and production. Recently, mangoes from the orchard were exported to the Philippines and London, while the Jafran Tea variety has high overseas demand.
Ali said exports to the United States were also being planned, though current situation and export hurdles have temporarily stalled the process.
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