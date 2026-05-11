ETV Bharat / offbeat

Book Your French Black Stone Mangoes, Priced At Rs 6,000 Per Kg, From Bhopal’s BHEL Garden

Bhopal: If Japanese Miyazaki mangoes can create a buzz, can French Black Stone be far behind? For all those mango lovers, the season of king of fruits is in and so is the craze for this newest entry - the French Blackstone. Though not as pricey as the Miyazaki, this one is no less expensive, with one kilogram costing almost as much as two tolas of silver. Call it a fad or obsession of fruit lovers, the rare French mango variety, priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 per kg has turned Jawahar Udyan, an orchard inside Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) into an unlikely hotspot for exotic fruit enthusiasts.

It has a distinct aroma, unusual taste and is produced in a limited variety thus marking advance bookings even before the fruits ripen.

Jawahar Udyan, BHEL's Mango orchard (ETV Bharat)

“The taste of French Blackstone is completely different from Indian mangoes and the fragrance is special. People are booking it in advance because production is limited and they want to have a share of it,” said Ali, fondly known as Dabi, who has been taking care of the orchard for the last 10 to 15 years.

The BHEL garden has only six trees of the French-origin Black Stone and only four have produced fruits this season, making it one of the rarest attractions in the Jawahar Udyan.

Home to nearly 1,700 to 1,800 mango trees and more than 152 varieties collected from across India and different parts of the world, the orchard was once a green retreat only. Over the years it has been curated into a living archive of rare mango varieties from all parts of the country.