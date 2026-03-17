ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bond With Bovine: Stray Cow Becomes Family Member, Sits Daily In Shop In Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur

By Akhtar Ali

Surajpur (Chhattisgarh): At a time when stray cattle are being considered nuisance on Indian streets, a small town in Chhattisgarh is offering a picture of coexistence, affection and mutual trust between humans and animals. The sight of such love and bonding is one of its kind and has been drawing people from places, who come to the shop to have a look.

In Surajpur district headquarters, a cow has become an unlikely yet beloved member of a shopkeeper’s family. Every day, without fail, the animal walks into Mangalam Boutique and Matching Centre and Shri Saree Centre on the town’s main road and sits at peace on the shop’s cushioned seat, just like any regular customer. But the only difference is, it seems more like the owner sitting comfortably than a visitor.

For nearly six months, the cow had been frequenting the shop, initially moving around restlessly outside. Over the past month, however, it entered inside and calmly occupied a seat for hours. None shooed it away rather the cow was welcomed with warmth. The scene, many locals say, is reminiscent of the bond between Lord Krishna and cows, deeply rooted in Indian cultural traditions.

What has left visitors particularly astonished is the cow’s behaviour. Despite spending long hours inside the shop, it does not disturb the pace of the work there. Neither does it move here and there.