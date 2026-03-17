Bond With Bovine: Stray Cow Becomes Family Member, Sits Daily In Shop In Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur
A cow in Surajpur walks into a shop daily, sits peacefully for hours and leaves without causing any mess, reflecting a rare bond of trust.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
By Akhtar Ali
Surajpur (Chhattisgarh): At a time when stray cattle are being considered nuisance on Indian streets, a small town in Chhattisgarh is offering a picture of coexistence, affection and mutual trust between humans and animals. The sight of such love and bonding is one of its kind and has been drawing people from places, who come to the shop to have a look.
In Surajpur district headquarters, a cow has become an unlikely yet beloved member of a shopkeeper’s family. Every day, without fail, the animal walks into Mangalam Boutique and Matching Centre and Shri Saree Centre on the town’s main road and sits at peace on the shop’s cushioned seat, just like any regular customer. But the only difference is, it seems more like the owner sitting comfortably than a visitor.
For nearly six months, the cow had been frequenting the shop, initially moving around restlessly outside. Over the past month, however, it entered inside and calmly occupied a seat for hours. None shooed it away rather the cow was welcomed with warmth. The scene, many locals say, is reminiscent of the bond between Lord Krishna and cows, deeply rooted in Indian cultural traditions.
What has left visitors particularly astonished is the cow’s behaviour. Despite spending long hours inside the shop, it does not disturb the pace of the work there. Neither does it move here and there.
“The cow has never even dirtied the shop. Whenever it needs to, it quietly steps outside and returns after some time,” said Meena Devi, the shopkeeper’s mother.
This unusual behaviour has turned the cow into a subject of curiosity and admiration among locals and customers alike. Rather than causing inconvenience, the cow has become a subject of admiration and discussion. Customers entering the shop often pause, some even folding their hands in reverence before continuing with their shopping.
“The cow does not damage any goods or disturb customers. Instead, people who come to the shop are amazed to see such a bond,” said shopkeeper Bisen Agarwal.
For the family, this connection goes beyond coincidence. They see the cow as a blessing, rooted in a long-standing tradition of serving animals. “Our elders always taught us to care for cows. Perhaps that is why this cow has come to us and we are really happy,” said Anand Agarwal.
In a society where stray cattle are often chased away or neglected, this powerful story from Surajpur offers a different perspective. It underscores a simple idea - that animals respond to kindness. Sometimes, all it takes is a little compassion for an animal to stop being 'stray' and become part of a family.
Also Read: