Bodhgaya’s Dog Mother: Tibetan Nun Feeds 300 Stray Dogs Daily With Rotis Made Of 62 Kg Flour

When Ani began her crusade, it was just 2 kg of flour. But with time, the amount grew as she had to fend for two meals a day for hundreds of street dogs across Bodhgaya.

“Ani sold all her possessions in Tibet and settled here to serve these animals. I deliver 25 litres of milk while the other stalls supply the remaining 10,” says Bablu.

To feed the dogs, every morning, Ani bakes rotis in her kitchen. On a daily basis, 62 kilograms of flour are kneaded and rolled into rotis. Along with that, 35 litres of milk arrive from nearby stalls, including one run by Bablu Singh, who has seen Ani work for the dogs for over years.

For them, Ani is not just a caregiver but God in human form.

From Kalachakra Maidan to the narrow lanes near the Mahabodhi Temple, Ani's every day journey is followed by wagging tails, joyful barks, and eyes full of gratitude. More than 300 stray dogs have gotten new lives after Ani made them her own.

In a town where people throng to meditate beneath the Bodhi tree in search of enlightenment, Ani finds hers in the eyes of hungry, trembling animals who rush to her at one name call. Her footsteps are enough for the pack to feel they have someone to care.

Gaya: Compassion does not always manifest with grand gestures. Sometimes, it personifies in people like the 55-year-old Buddhist nun kneeling on a dusty lane in Bodhgaya, gently placing warm rotis before a dog that has never known kindness. For Ani Gyan Lamo, this gesture is not charity but a pure expression of her faith - service as worship, love as prayer.

Originally from Khamba Chamhdu in Tibet, Ani lost her parents and now lives alone. But ask her if she feels lonely and she says "No, I have my family that walks on four legs."

As soon as she reaches, dogs run to her, lick her feet, nudging her palms and seek attention like toddlers. Though she has named some of the dogs, most respond to her commands - sit, wait, eat - even when they are not individually called.

“These dogs are my life. People pelt stones at them, but to me they are beloved children. Serving them is my religion. The Dalai Lama has always taught that service comes before prayer,” says Ani.

Ani recalls the day her life’s mission found her. In 2020, during a visit to Bodhgaya, she saw a horrific sight where a puppy was hit by a speeding car, writhing in pain. Its mother was circling helplessly, attacking anyone who tried to come near. "No one dared to touch the wounded pup. But I walked forward, picked up the puppy in my arms and rushed it for treatment. The puppy did not survive, but the incident changed me forever," explains Ani.

But she was one who used to fear dogs earlier. Not anymore.

When the pandemic brought Bodhgaya to a standstill, the dogs went hungry. Temples shut, shops closed, tourists disappeared. The dogs would wait outside the Mahabodhi Temple hoping to get some food. Ani could not bear it.

“I started making rotis, bought milk and biscuits, and walked alone during the lockdown when everyone was afraid. I fed every dog I found. That service has continued for five years now,” says Ani, who has employed seven local workers, each earning Rs 4,000– Rs 4,500 a month, to prepare and deliver food to around 300 dogs across Bodhgaya’s neighbourhoods - from Kalachakra Maidan and Lal Patthar to Birla Dharamshala and Sudha Dairy.

One of her helpers Upendra Kumar says, “She even dresses the dogs in warm clothes in winter. If a dog dies, she performs a puja and buries it respectfully. She treats them like her own children.”

Ani spends about Rs 2 lakh a month, funded entirely from her savings and donations from locals and tourists. "It was not easy. When I first started feeding dogs, some people hurled abuses and tried to stop me. But compassion has a way of winning hearts," she adds.

Today, locals not only appreciate her but support it.

“She has become a symbol of compassion in Bodhgaya. She has changed how people here look at street animals,” says Randhir Kumar, a local youth.

Many people come forward to donate for the cause. Some donate flour, others milk. Foreign tourists also chip in. And Ani accepts help from anyone, without running an NGO or organisation.

To treat sick animals, Ani took guidance from veterinarians, learned basic medical procedures, and studied common diseases. She ensures the dogs are regularly vaccinated and takes them to hospital if needed.

Every night, Ani walks through the narrow lanes with food and water with the thought that somewhere some dog might have been left unfed. Humans come to the help of fellow beings, but for the barking lot, Ani is their only hope, she is their prayers answered.