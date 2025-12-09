ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bodh Gaya Numismatist Has A Treasure Of Coins Dating Back 500 Years

He explained that the coins minted during the era of the Kings were made of gold, silver, copper and punch-mark metal. These coins bore images of the King, deities or royal emblems. Their metal, design and inscription language (Urdu, Sanskrit) reflected the King's economic status and the era. These coins were known as 'Ek Daam'.

He has approximately 500 coins from the Mughal period, the British era and the earlier eras of the Kings and Maharajas, which he doesn't sell. The ones he sells are procured from Delhi.

Khalifa originally hails from ​​the Aurangabad district. He presently resides with his family in the Pachhatti neighbourhood of Bodh Gaya and sells old coins in front of the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC) office. He is popularly known as the 'King of Old Coins'.

Gaya: A numismatist in Bodh Gaya has coins in his kitty that are up to 500 years old. Bahram Khalifa, alias Kamal, has been a coin collector since childhood. He has now turned his hobby into a business and remains a keen collector of priceless old coins that he has been amassing.

Khalifa possesses copper coins from the Mughal period. In his collection are five silver coins along with the copper coins known as 'Daam', which was the currency for the common people at that time. They were used for transactions in local markets and bear a date from the 16th century.

During Mughal Emperor Akbar's reign, apart from Daam, coins of smaller denominations like Niski, Damri, and Paula were also in circulation. These coins had kalma, year, names of the mint and the ruler inscribed on them.

"There are also coins used during the British period. I used to have a leather coin from the reign of the Mauryas, which I have lost. It had a hole in the middle," Khalifa disclosed.

The rare coins collected by Bodh Gaya Numismatist (ETV Bharat)

He explained that among the coins he sells, the most expensive ones are those from the Mughal period. "Copper coins from the Mughal period sell for between Rs 200 and Rs 500. Various coins from the times of Queen Victoria and the East India Company also sell for between Rs 200 and Rs 500. A quarter of a rupee and an anna are priced between Rs 30 and Rs 50," he added.

He said that the coins dating back to the time of the East India Company are mostly purchased from the British tourists visiting Bodh Gaya. However, his customers are mostly Indians who appreciate old coins. He disclosed that this generates a good income for him. During the tourist season, he earns five times of what he earns on normal days.

Now, his hobby is his primary occupation. He previously worked at a clothing store in New Delhi, where he would search for and purchase coins. Khalifa explained that from his monthly income of Rs 4,000 in Delhi, he would set aside Rs 500 every month to buy coins.

The rare coins collected by Bodh Gaya Numismatist (ETV Bharat)

He related that it was a friend who inspired him to sell coins. After being reluctant initially, he became interested when he saw people selling coins outside the Red Fort in Delhi.

He started selling coins in Delhi and then moved to Bodh Gaya, making it his profession. He is very clear that he will never sell the 500 old coins he has collected since his childhood.