ETV Bharat / offbeat

Blooms Of Hope: How Bhubaneswar’s Chandan Samantray Built His Rooftop Lotus Paradise With 90 Varieties

Bhubaneswar: If rooftops in summers are the hottest and harshest for most of us, it is cool and beautiful for the likes of Chandan Samantray. On his 1,200-square-foot home terrace, Chandan once planted two lotus saplings he brought on a whim at a time when Covid-19 had struck. Suffering huge losses in his business, he got relief seeing the lotuses bloom and ever since he has been relentlessly growing the plants, for the past five years, at his home in Bhubaneswar’s Rasulgarh. The terrace today is a riot of colours, where 90 varieties of lotus bloom in rows of pots and miniature ponds.

What started as a pastime during one of life’s toughest phases has also become a thriving business for Chandan. Today Chandan’s lotus garden is one of the city’s most unique rooftop attractions, drawing visitors, buyers and gardening enthusiasts alike.

Blooms Of Hope: How Bhubaneswar’s Chandan Samantray Built His Rooftop Lotus Paradise With 90 Varieties (ETV Bharat)

"Before I took to lotus cultivation, I was running a business. When the pandemic struck, like many others, I suffered heavy losses and could not revive my venture. Amid the uncertainty, I somehow stumbled upon two lotus saplings, which I brought and planted on the terrace and began caring for them," reminisces Chandan about how his tryst with the flowers started.

In a few months, the flowers bloomed beautifully and that sparked an obsession - to live life with flowers.

Since he had no formal training, Chandan turned to Google and YouTube on how to successfully grow lotus. He learned everything himself form preparing containers, maintaining water levels, enriching soil and using organic fertilisers. "I did everything through trial and error. And I never lost patience though many times I faced difficulties to make the saplings survive," he says.