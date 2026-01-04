World Braille Day 2026: How Chetan Sharma Became A Beacon Of Hope For Over 5,000 Visually Impaired In Rajasthan
Inspirational journey of Chetan Sharma overcoming childhood blindness to excel academically, build a successful career, and empower thousands through his foundation and Braille education.
Published : January 4, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
By Jaswant Singh
Jaipur: On World Braille Day, the life of Chetan Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan, shines as an inspiring example of resilience. Losing eyesight due to cancer in childhood, he went on to build a successful career and later took a step further to open an organisation empowering visually impaired people. Sharma’s life is a powerful example that physical disability can never limit mental and intellectual capacity.
“My father had got me admitted to a newly opened school for the visually impaired in Ajmer. This school helped me excel in academics,” he said. “I secured the 90th rank statewide in the 10th-grade examination conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education,” Sharma added.
His hard work and dedication helped him overcome obstacles. During college, he actively participated in several educational and intellectual competitions, earning awards in general knowledge contests that boosted his confidence. Sharma's connection with competitions continued beyond education, laying the foundation for his future life.
Professional success and career growth
Starting his professional life as a Hindi stenographer-typist in a bank, Sharma’s hard work, discipline, and efficiency led to continuous advancement. “I received four promotions through written examinations and interviews, rising to the position of Chief Manager. This achievement was not only a victory in my personal struggle but also a message that visually impaired individuals can perform high-responsibility roles with complete efficiency,” he said.
In 2019, Sharma made a life-changing decision by taking voluntary retirement from the bank nine years early. His goal was to ensure other visually impaired individuals would not face the same difficulties he had encountered.
“There is no end to earning money. I saw many visually impaired brothers who needed support and awareness. After leaving my job as Chief Manager, I established the ‘Uddhav Vision Foundation’ to help visually impaired individuals,” he said.
The organisation has helped integrate over 5,000 visually impaired people into the mainstream by providing education through Braille, employment-oriented training, skill development, digital literacy, and computer training. All services are completely free.
An inspiring example of Sharma’s talent was when he participated as a Phone-a-Friend on the popular TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He provided the correct answer without even listening to the options, impressing both the audience and organisers.
Sharma is also a speaker, trainer, and author of a book on computer use for the visually impaired, considered important for digital empowerment. For this, he was honoured with the State-Level Award for Persons with Disabilities by the Rajasthan Government in 2016.
Importance of Braille and World Braille Day
For Sharma, the Braille script proved to be no less than a Brahmastra. Despite his lack of sight, he never gave up on education and self-reliance. Through Braille, he understood the world of letters, words, and knowledge, progressing through hard work. “After initial challenges, Braille gave me the freedom to learn and boosted my self-confidence. My current position is the result of constant practice and correct use of Braille,” he said.
Sharma noted that while the world is beautiful, not everyone has the opportunity to see and understand it. Millions worldwide are visually impaired.
According to the World Health Organisation, 39 million people worldwide are blind. More than 200 years ago, Louis Braille brought light into the dark lives of these people by inventing the Braille script.
Today, Braille provides millions of visually impaired people with a means to see the world and achieve success. World Braille Day 2026 is celebrated every year on January 4th to spread awareness about Braille’s importance, encourage and empower visually impaired people, and promote the Braille script.
With modernisation, many technological tools complement Braille, including audio systems and computer software. Sharma explains that Braille was named after Louis Braille, a Frenchman who lost his sight in an accident as a child. Born on January 4, 1809, in Coupvray, France, he invented the script at age 15.
Braille is written on special embossed paper and read by touching raised dots called “cells.” He developed a code based on six-dot cells, enabling a finger to feel an entire unit with a single touch, moving rapidly from one cell to the next. Though he died in 1852, Braille’s script remains a boon for the visually impaired. Braille education was a major factor in Sharma’s achievements today.
