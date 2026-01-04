ETV Bharat / offbeat

World Braille Day 2026: How Chetan Sharma Became A Beacon Of Hope For Over 5,000 Visually Impaired In Rajasthan

By Jaswant Singh

Jaipur: On World Braille Day, the life of Chetan Sharma of Jaipur, Rajasthan, shines as an inspiring example of resilience. Losing eyesight due to cancer in childhood, he went on to build a successful career and later took a step further to open an organisation empowering visually impaired people. Sharma’s life is a powerful example that physical disability can never limit mental and intellectual capacity.

“My father had got me admitted to a newly opened school for the visually impaired in Ajmer. This school helped me excel in academics,” he said. “I secured the 90th rank statewide in the 10th-grade examination conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education,” Sharma added.

His hard work and dedication helped him overcome obstacles. During college, he actively participated in several educational and intellectual competitions, earning awards in general knowledge contests that boosted his confidence. Sharma's connection with competitions continued beyond education, laying the foundation for his future life.

Blinded By Cancer, Not By Dreams: How Chetan Sharma Became A Beacon Of Hope For Over 5,000 Visually Impaired

Professional success and career growth

Starting his professional life as a Hindi stenographer-typist in a bank, Sharma’s hard work, discipline, and efficiency led to continuous advancement. “I received four promotions through written examinations and interviews, rising to the position of Chief Manager. This achievement was not only a victory in my personal struggle but also a message that visually impaired individuals can perform high-responsibility roles with complete efficiency,” he said.

In 2019, Sharma made a life-changing decision by taking voluntary retirement from the bank nine years early. His goal was to ensure other visually impaired individuals would not face the same difficulties he had encountered.

“There is no end to earning money. I saw many visually impaired brothers who needed support and awareness. After leaving my job as Chief Manager, I established the ‘Uddhav Vision Foundation’ to help visually impaired individuals,” he said.