ETV Bharat / offbeat

Birdwatcher Abdulla Paleri Spots Ringed Oystercatcher On Kerala Beach, Six Years After Its First Sighting

Birdwatcher Abdulla Paleri Spots Ringed Oystercatcher On Kerala Beach, Six Years After Its First Sighting ( ETV Bharat )

Kozhikode: Abdulla Paleri was examining photographs he had taken at Elathur beach when something on an oystercatcher’s legs caught his eye - a metal ring on one and a black flag on the other. He sent the image to the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), hoping its records might tell him more about the bird. The reply gave him a reason to look at the photograph again. According to Paleri, BNHS confirmed that it was the same oystercatcher that its scientist S Sivakumar had ringed and flagged at Kadalundi in 2020. Kadalundi and Elathur are only about 40 kilometres apart. Yet the two sightings were separated by roughly six years and Paleri has no record of where this particular bird went between them or did in the intervening time span. Photographs clicked by Abdulla Paleri (ETV Bharat) “Although the geographical distance between Kadalundi and Elathur is a mere 40 kilometres, the realisation that six years had passed left me wondering about the bird’s whereabouts,” he told ETV Bharat. Oystercatchers are among the migratory birds seen along Kerala’s coast during the cooler months. Paleri said the species breeds in northern regions and that the bird he photographed may have made several journeys between its breeding grounds and India since it was ringed. The two recorded sightings, however, cannot establish its route or how many times it returned.