Birdwatcher Abdulla Paleri Spots Ringed Oystercatcher On Kerala Beach, Six Years After Its First Sighting
A photograph at Elathur beach helped identify an oystercatcher ringed at Kadalundi in 2020, offering a glimpse into one bird’s continuing journey, reports K Saseendhran.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
Kozhikode: Abdulla Paleri was examining photographs he had taken at Elathur beach when something on an oystercatcher’s legs caught his eye - a metal ring on one and a black flag on the other. He sent the image to the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), hoping its records might tell him more about the bird. The reply gave him a reason to look at the photograph again. According to Paleri, BNHS confirmed that it was the same oystercatcher that its scientist S Sivakumar had ringed and flagged at Kadalundi in 2020.
Kadalundi and Elathur are only about 40 kilometres apart. Yet the two sightings were separated by roughly six years and Paleri has no record of where this particular bird went between them or did in the intervening time span.
“Although the geographical distance between Kadalundi and Elathur is a mere 40 kilometres, the realisation that six years had passed left me wondering about the bird’s whereabouts,” he told ETV Bharat.
Oystercatchers are among the migratory birds seen along Kerala’s coast during the cooler months. Paleri said the species breeds in northern regions and that the bird he photographed may have made several journeys between its breeding grounds and India since it was ringed. The two recorded sightings, however, cannot establish its route or how many times it returned.
"These avian wanderers typically nest in Russia, Northern Europe, and the Arctic regions. In Kerala, they are usually spotted between August and April. I was absolutely astonished upon examining the photograph, as I noticed a metal ring on one leg and a black flag on the other," said Paleri.
For Paleri, the discovery also showed the continuing value of a simple identification method. Researchers have long fitted birds with numbered metal rings and, in some studies, coloured flags that can be recognised in photographs. Satellite devices can provide much more detailed information about movement, he said, adding that their cost puts them beyond the reach of many smaller research efforts.
Paleri’s own interest in birds began later than one might expect of someone who has spent nearly two decades watching and photographing them. He said he had no particular interest in birdwatching as a child. That changed during his postgraduate studies at Farook College, where wildlife was part of the coursework and teachers and fellow students encouraged his curiosity.
He credits his professor Krishnayyar, research guide Shukkur and classmate Dinesan Cheruvat with drawing him towards the subject. During his Bachelor of Education studies, he was also influenced by Dr Jaffer Palot’s ability to identify birds. What began with listening and looking gradually took shape of a sustained pursuit alongside his teaching career.
Paleri went on to earn a doctorate from Calicut University for research on purple moorhens and presented a paper at an international ornithological conference in Durban, South Africa, in 1997. He has written books and articles on birds and other wildlife, and has received state and national awards for his work as an educator. He currently teaches at Dignity College in Perambra.
The photograph from Elathur cannot fill in the missing years of the oystercatcher’s life. It does, though, add one more confirmed sighting to its record - and gives Paleri another reason to keep watching the shore for more.
Also Read: