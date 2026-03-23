ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bikaner Girl Overcomes Vision Loss To Emerge Ace Swimmer And Scholar

She said, “My family encouraged me to overcome this phase. I accepted it as a challenge, and while learning Yoga, I turned to sports. Initially, I was inclined towards athletics, but because of the lack of facilities in Bikaner, I pursued swimming. My family also supported me fully."

Yeshu's eyesight started deteriorating when she was pursuing her undergraduate studies. This came as a rude shock to her as well as her family. It appeared to be a trauma from which there was hardly any hope for recovery. Yeshu disclosed that she lost her eyesight completely during a span of three years. Her visits to various hospitals and doctors proved futile.

Bikaner: A girl from Bikaner has set an example in endurance and determination by becoming an ace swimmer despite the loss of her eyesight. Yeshu Swami has carved a path for herself through the darkness that once threatened to engulf her life.

Today she stands out as a swimmer who has won medals in college, university, state and national championships. Yeshu explained that when she was faced with a failing vision, she started learning Braille, following which she completed her graduation and post-graduation. She went on to qualify for the National Eligibility Test (NET), making her qualified for a Junior Research Fellowship(JRF).

Presently, her dream is to compete in the Olympics and win a medal for the country in swimming. Her father, Surendra Swami, said, "The change in her life when she lost vision was no less than a disaster for us. It was essential to help her overcome this."

Swimmer Yeshu Swami (ETV Bharat)

He added that his daughter is now achieving her goals in sports with dedication. "The family has always encouraged her and kept her spirits high. Today, she continues to inspire us. Now, she is not only an expert in swimming but has also excelled in studies and computer usage. She does her own work and requires minimal assistance," he elaborated.

Yeshu’s swimming coach, Naveen, disclosed that Yeshu came to him when he was in Jaipur. He prepared her according to the resources available at that time. Now, he himself has come to Bikaner and is continuously preparing her for swimming competitions.

Swimmer Yeshu Swami (ETV Bharat)

"I am confident that this girl will win many medals in the coming days. The girl has an urge to do something. She did not let her problems dominate her. This is the unique selling proposition (USP) of her success," he underlined.