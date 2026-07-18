ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bikaner Girl Follows Her Passion To Establish A Unique Collection Of Matchboxes

Bikaner: Displaying rare passion, a 15-year-old girl in Bikaner has accumulated a treasure of empty matchboxes. Swaroopa Soni is a student of Class 7 who has refrained from indulging in smart phones and the digital world. She has instead used this time to follow her passion to create a unique world of matchboxes that leaves even experts astonished. Swaroopa now has a rare collection of over 35,000 matchboxes which can find a corner in any museum.

The matchboxes collected by her are not limited to India but reflect global diversity. Her collection preserves matchboxes from countries including England, Israel, Japan, the United States, Indonesia, South Korea and Australia. The traditional and modern matchbox designs from almost every state in India also grace this collection.

Swaroopa told ETVbharat, “The most interesting feature of this collection is the variety of the matchboxes with various just brand names, depiction of historical monuments, wildlife, religious sites, natural scenes, sports, folk culture, national symbols, and important social messages. Many of these boxes are ‘limited editions’ that are now no longer in the market. This is why collecting them is not just a hobby but a historical and cultural document.”

Swaroopa Soni's collection (ETV Bharat)

It was the environment at her home that drove this girl to take up this unique hobby. Her father Kishan Soni has been a longtime collector of old currency notes, coins, postage stamps, newspapers and antiques. She disclosed that seeing her father’s collection of rare items at home since childhood inspired her to create something unique. She chose matchboxes and started with just a few dozen of them. Seeing her passion, relatives, and friends came out in her support and as a result, the collection has now surpassed 35,000.