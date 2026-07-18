Bikaner Girl Follows Her Passion To Establish A Unique Collection Of Matchboxes
Swaroopa Soni now has a rare collection of over 35,000 matchboxes which can find a corner in any museum
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Bikaner: Displaying rare passion, a 15-year-old girl in Bikaner has accumulated a treasure of empty matchboxes. Swaroopa Soni is a student of Class 7 who has refrained from indulging in smart phones and the digital world. She has instead used this time to follow her passion to create a unique world of matchboxes that leaves even experts astonished. Swaroopa now has a rare collection of over 35,000 matchboxes which can find a corner in any museum.
The matchboxes collected by her are not limited to India but reflect global diversity. Her collection preserves matchboxes from countries including England, Israel, Japan, the United States, Indonesia, South Korea and Australia. The traditional and modern matchbox designs from almost every state in India also grace this collection.
Swaroopa told ETVbharat, “The most interesting feature of this collection is the variety of the matchboxes with various just brand names, depiction of historical monuments, wildlife, religious sites, natural scenes, sports, folk culture, national symbols, and important social messages. Many of these boxes are ‘limited editions’ that are now no longer in the market. This is why collecting them is not just a hobby but a historical and cultural document.”
It was the environment at her home that drove this girl to take up this unique hobby. Her father Kishan Soni has been a longtime collector of old currency notes, coins, postage stamps, newspapers and antiques. She disclosed that seeing her father’s collection of rare items at home since childhood inspired her to create something unique. She chose matchboxes and started with just a few dozen of them. Seeing her passion, relatives, and friends came out in her support and as a result, the collection has now surpassed 35,000.
She further disclosed, “Whenever family members, relatives and acquaintances visit a new city or travel abroad, they bring matchboxes with unique designs for me. Many other collectors also contact me and we exchange rare matchboxes. Some send special matchboxes through post and courier.”
Several distinctive matchboxes in the collection stand out for their design and size. These include those measuring approximately 10 inches in length and those with sticks as small as a quarter of an inch. Matchboxes with wooden, cardboard and special packaging are also there in her collection along with those having embossed artwork, gold prints and striking illustrations.
Swaroopa has carefully preserved not only the boxes but also their labels and covers. She has created separate folders on various themes. There are thousands of labels that feature fruits, flowers, wildlife, historical heritage, religious sites, sports, transportation, nature, folk culture, social messages and tourist destinations. Each folder is well organized and provides a looker a peep into the subject.
Swaroopa believes that matchboxes are a mirror of art, advertising, social thinking and technological progress of any era. “Changes in their design over time also reflect history,” she said while pointing that the collection can serve as a cultural heritage for the future generations.
Swaroopa has set a goal further enrich her collection and have her name included in the record books. She also wants to a establish a matchbox museum in Bikaner.