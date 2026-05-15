Bihar’s ‘Vegetarian Village’: Chilam Residents Carry Their Own Food To Weddings To Preserve A Tradition
In Bihar’s Chilam village, generations have lived without meat, fish, eggs, garlic or onion, preserving a centuries-old vegetarian tradition rooted in faith and discipline.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 3:05 PM IST
Gaya: Around 2,000 residents of Chilam village have kept away from cooking or consuming non-vegetarian food on principle, carrying forward a years-long tradition that has given the village a distinct identity. And there has been no resentment or demand for change. This at a time when changing lifestyles are rapidly reshaping food habits across India.
The village in Bihar’s Gaya district has been holding on to the centuries-old tradition also ensuring that non-vegetarian things are not even sold. Located in Sherghati block, Chilam known locally as Cheelim has around 300 households and most avoid consuming even garlic and onion, considering these also go against their traditional consumption beliefs.
When ETV Bharat team visited the village, most people vouched for their vegetarian food habits. The practice cuts across caste lines and is followed by people from around 14 different communities living in the village.
For many residents, the dietary discipline is so important that they are often seen carrying their own food and drinking water while attending weddings or social functions outside the village. They fear that utensils used elsewhere may have been used for cooking meat.
An elderly person from the village Shiv Shankar Paswan said the tradition has been passed down from ancestors and continues to shape everyday life in Chilam. “When people from our village travel outside, they carry sattu and water with them because they are unsure whether the utensils there have been used for meat. I have not eaten rice for the last 60 years and survive mainly on roti and sattu. I have never consumed garlic or onion,” he said.
Paswan added that even accidental contact with a chicken feather is considered impure by some villagers. “If a chicken feather touches my body, I consider it sinful. I immediately bathe and perform puja,” he said.
Residents say the village is strongly influenced by religious and spiritual traditions linked to Shiv Guru, Maa Gayatri and Jai Gurudev teachings. Consumption of meat, alcohol and eggs is unacceptable and socially discouraged. Families cooking non-vegetarian food run the risk of being isolated.
“If someone cooks non-vegetarian food, villagers stop visiting that house,” residents claimed.
While older generations continue to strictly avoid garlic and onion, some younger villagers have slowly started consuming them in recent years. Even then, meat consumption remains out of question.
Village youth Bittu Kumar said the vegetarian system has existed in Chilam for decades. “I have never eaten non-vegetarian food in my life. When a wedding procession leaves our village, hosts are informed in advance that all guests will be strictly vegetarian. If there is even a hint of non-vegetarian food, many villagers either refuse to attend or return without eating,” he said.
Lore also associates the belief system to historical significance. According to villagers, the area once served as a fort of a Kol Bhil ruler, and remnants resembling an old fort structure can still be seen. Residents estimate the village to be at least 400 to 500 years old.
On how the village got its name, people say it was once known for tobacco smoking through a chilam pipe. Others like Devendra Gupta, a resident said, the village, more than its name is known as one of the largest vegetarian settlements in the country.
“Our ancestors stayed away from non-vegetarian food and alcohol for hundreds of years and we continue to follow the same tradition. The entire village is deeply religious. Chilam is thus rightly called a village of vegetarians,” he said.
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