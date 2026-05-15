ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar’s ‘Vegetarian Village’: Chilam Residents Carry Their Own Food To Weddings To Preserve A Tradition

Gaya: Around 2,000 residents of Chilam village have kept away from cooking or consuming non-vegetarian food on principle, carrying forward a years-long tradition that has given the village a distinct identity. And there has been no resentment or demand for change. This at a time when changing lifestyles are rapidly reshaping food habits across India.

The village in Bihar’s Gaya district has been holding on to the centuries-old tradition also ensuring that non-vegetarian things are not even sold. Located in Sherghati block, Chilam known locally as Cheelim has around 300 households and most avoid consuming even garlic and onion, considering these also go against their traditional consumption beliefs.

Bihar’s ‘Vegetarian Village’: Chilam Residents Carry Their Own Food To Weddings To Preserve A Tradition (ETV Bharat)

When ETV Bharat team visited the village, most people vouched for their vegetarian food habits. The practice cuts across caste lines and is followed by people from around 14 different communities living in the village.

For many residents, the dietary discipline is so important that they are often seen carrying their own food and drinking water while attending weddings or social functions outside the village. They fear that utensils used elsewhere may have been used for cooking meat.

An elderly person from the village Shiv Shankar Paswan said the tradition has been passed down from ancestors and continues to shape everyday life in Chilam. “When people from our village travel outside, they carry sattu and water with them because they are unsure whether the utensils there have been used for meat. I have not eaten rice for the last 60 years and survive mainly on roti and sattu. I have never consumed garlic or onion,” he said.