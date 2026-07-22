Bihar’s ‘Upside-Down House’ In Muzaffarpur Leaves Visitors Stunned, Becomes Selfie Hotspot
An upside-down house on Bihar’s Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga highway has become a popular attraction, drawing curious passers-by, selfie seekers and social media users, reports Vivek Kumar.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: Ever seen a house which stands tilted to a degree that it looks like a structure that has been pushed upside down. If not, Muzaffarpur is the place that you might like to visit where a similar unusual architectural structure has become the centre of attraction. Call it an illusion, an ‘upside-down house’ built on the premises of Basant Palace Hotel and Restaurant and Marriage Hall at Bhikhanpur, along the four-lane Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga NH-57, is leaving passers-by stunned at first sight.
From a distance, the structure appears as if an entire house is standing on its head, with its roof pointing towards the ground. The unusual design has forced people passing by to stop and take a closer look, while photographs and videos of the structure are also being widely shared on social media.
The structure has been designed in a way that can leave visitors confused for a few moments. It appears as though the entire weight of the house is resting on a single pillar and that the building could collapse any moment. However, a closer look reveals that it is a specially designed architectural installation created to offer visitors a unique visual experience.
The doors, windows, balcony and exterior of the structure have been designed to resemble those of a regular house, making the illusion appear even more realistic.
Most people travelling along the route stop for a while to take a look at the unusual structure. Youngsters, children and photography enthusiasts, in particular, have been clicking selfies and making reels at the spot.
The structure was reportedly built by the hotel owner to attract visitors. Its photographs and videos have been growing viral on social media, encouraging people from outside to visit the spot.
Kedar Yadav, who had come from Siwaipatti, said he initially thought from a distance that the house had collapsed. It was only after reaching closer that he realised it had been deliberately designed upside down.
“This design is extremely attractive and different. I also made photographs and videos here with my companions,” said Kedar.
Others accompanying Yadav said that from a distance, the structure appeared as if the roof of the house was on the ground and the entire building was standing upside down.
After reaching closer, they realised that it was an artistic structure that had been beautifully designed. They said they had never seen such a unique design earlier and were sharing its photographs and videos with friends and acquaintances.
“We were passing by when we saw this house. We came closer to take a look and we were aghast. It looks as if the house is collapsing, but that is the design. It looks very good from close up,” said Rampreet Yadav, a local resident.
Another local resident said, “From a distance, it looked as if the house was collapsing. It looks very good when seen from close up.”
Local residents said the movement of people at the Basant Palace premises has increased since the ‘upside-down house’ was built.
Owner of the property Vasant Kumar shared that about three years ago, while he was building his home, he wanted to build a house with some unique design that will make people stop and appreciate it. "Since my idea was to have a differently designed house, I contacted my architect Arvind Kumar, who suggested designing the staircase section of the house based on the concept of an ‘upside-down house.’ I like the idea so much that I immediately agreed and there was the house exactly as I had wanted," said Vasant who also informed that the building cost him approximately Rs 3 lakh.
The structure has now become a new attraction for tourists and passers-by visiting Muzaffarpur. Designed to surprise people at first sight, the unusual ‘upside-down house’ is gradually carving out a distinct identity among the city’s most talked-about spots.
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