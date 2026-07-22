ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar’s ‘Upside-Down House’ In Muzaffarpur Leaves Visitors Stunned, Becomes Selfie Hotspot

Muzaffarpur: Ever seen a house which stands tilted to a degree that it looks like a structure that has been pushed upside down. If not, Muzaffarpur is the place that you might like to visit where a similar unusual architectural structure has become the centre of attraction. Call it an illusion, an ‘upside-down house’ built on the premises of Basant Palace Hotel and Restaurant and Marriage Hall at Bhikhanpur, along the four-lane Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga NH-57, is leaving passers-by stunned at first sight.

From a distance, the structure appears as if an entire house is standing on its head, with its roof pointing towards the ground. The unusual design has forced people passing by to stop and take a closer look, while photographs and videos of the structure are also being widely shared on social media.

Bihar’s ‘Upside-Down House’ In Muzaffarpur Leaves Visitors Stunned, Becomes Selfie Hotspot (ETV Bharat)

The structure has been designed in a way that can leave visitors confused for a few moments. It appears as though the entire weight of the house is resting on a single pillar and that the building could collapse any moment. However, a closer look reveals that it is a specially designed architectural installation created to offer visitors a unique visual experience.

The doors, windows, balcony and exterior of the structure have been designed to resemble those of a regular house, making the illusion appear even more realistic.

Most people travelling along the route stop for a while to take a look at the unusual structure. Youngsters, children and photography enthusiasts, in particular, have been clicking selfies and making reels at the spot.

The structure was reportedly built by the hotel owner to attract visitors. Its photographs and videos have been growing viral on social media, encouraging people from outside to visit the spot.

Kedar Yadav, who had come from Siwaipatti, said he initially thought from a distance that the house had collapsed. It was only after reaching closer that he realised it had been deliberately designed upside down.