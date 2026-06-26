ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar’s Sitamarhi Village Is Where Every Community Has Its Temple, And Faith Unites All

Bihar’s Sitamarhi Village Is Where Every Community Has Its Temple, And Faith Unites All ( ETV Bharat )

Nawada (Bihar): Sitamarhi village in Bihar’s Meskaur block is known for its tradition of harmony between communities, an increasingly rare setting in modern India. The village houses one religious campus, which has more than a dozen temples belonging to different social communities. Each shrine is managed by priests from the respective community, preserving age-old customs while collectively reflecting a remarkable model of social harmony rather than division.

For generations, the village has demonstrated that distinct cultural identities and religious spaces can exist side by side. The arrangement has survived through local traditions and community participation, making Sitamarhi a unique example of India’s diverse social fabric.

Bihar’s Sitamarhi Village Is Where Every Community Has Its Temple, And Faith Unites All (ETV Bharat)

Among the most significant shrines is the Rajwada Rajvanshi Mahavir Thakurbari-cum-Kranti Sthal, closely associated with little-known freedom fighters including Etwa Rajwar, Jawahir Rajwar and Fateh alias Karu Rajwar. Local accounts say the temple was constructed in 1944, three years before Independence, by members of the Rajvanshi community.

Photographs of these revolutionary figures are still preserved inside the temple, although villagers lament that their contributions rarely find mention in mainstream history or school textbooks.

Bihar’s Sitamarhi Village Is Where Every Community Has Its Temple, And Faith Unites All (ETV Bharat)

The Swarnkar community temple, believed to have been built in 1939, houses idols of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman, along with a statue of saint Narhari Ji Maharaj, the spiritual guru of Tulsidas. The temple continues to be served by priests from the Sonar community and has nearly seven bighas of land recorded in government documents.

Nearby stands the Lav-Kush Temple, believed to be nearly 78 years old, which serves as a centre of faith for the Kushwaha community. Priest Vasudev Prasad continues the community’s religious traditions.

Bihar’s Sitamarhi Village Is Where Every Community Has Its Temple, And Faith Unites All (ETV Bharat)

The Surya Narayan Temple, managed by priest Amirk Tanti, remains the spiritual centre of the Tanti community. Besides worship, the temple plays an important social role, with marriage negotiations and several wedding ceremonies taking place within its premises.

Other shrines include the Bhola Rajak Temple, where priests belong to the Rajak (washerman) community, and the Chaudhary community’s Shivling Temple, which also hosts annual celebrations dedicated to their ancestor, Bijli Pasi.