Bihar’s Sitamarhi Village Is Where Every Community Has Its Temple, And Faith Unites All
Despite neglected civic infrastructure, Bihar’s Sitamarhi village housing more than 12 community-managed temples within one campus, symbolises centuries-old social harmony and forgotten freedom history.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Nawada (Bihar): Sitamarhi village in Bihar’s Meskaur block is known for its tradition of harmony between communities, an increasingly rare setting in modern India. The village houses one religious campus, which has more than a dozen temples belonging to different social communities. Each shrine is managed by priests from the respective community, preserving age-old customs while collectively reflecting a remarkable model of social harmony rather than division.
For generations, the village has demonstrated that distinct cultural identities and religious spaces can exist side by side. The arrangement has survived through local traditions and community participation, making Sitamarhi a unique example of India’s diverse social fabric.
Among the most significant shrines is the Rajwada Rajvanshi Mahavir Thakurbari-cum-Kranti Sthal, closely associated with little-known freedom fighters including Etwa Rajwar, Jawahir Rajwar and Fateh alias Karu Rajwar. Local accounts say the temple was constructed in 1944, three years before Independence, by members of the Rajvanshi community.
Photographs of these revolutionary figures are still preserved inside the temple, although villagers lament that their contributions rarely find mention in mainstream history or school textbooks.
The Swarnkar community temple, believed to have been built in 1939, houses idols of Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman, along with a statue of saint Narhari Ji Maharaj, the spiritual guru of Tulsidas. The temple continues to be served by priests from the Sonar community and has nearly seven bighas of land recorded in government documents.
Nearby stands the Lav-Kush Temple, believed to be nearly 78 years old, which serves as a centre of faith for the Kushwaha community. Priest Vasudev Prasad continues the community’s religious traditions.
The Surya Narayan Temple, managed by priest Amirk Tanti, remains the spiritual centre of the Tanti community. Besides worship, the temple plays an important social role, with marriage negotiations and several wedding ceremonies taking place within its premises.
Other shrines include the Bhola Rajak Temple, where priests belong to the Rajak (washerman) community, and the Chaudhary community’s Shivling Temple, which also hosts annual celebrations dedicated to their ancestor, Bijli Pasi.
One of the largest temples in the complex is dedicated to Maharaja Jarasandh, whom many villagers believe belonged to the Chandravanshi community.
The temple houses idols of Jarasandh, Lord Krishna, Arjuna and Bhima, while other chambers contain images of Ganesh, Savitri-Satyavan, Yamaraj, a Shivling and a striking Hanuman idol carrying Lord Ram and Lakshman on his shoulders while subduing a demon beneath his feet.
However, due to an internal dispute, the temple has been locked for some time. Villagers say portions of the temple’s nearly nine bighas of land have also been encroached upon.
Another significant landmark is the Mata Shabari Temple, whose foundation was laid in 1993 by the legendary Mountain Man, Dashrath Manjhi. The temple commemorates Shabari’s devotion to Lord Ram.
“The foundation of the Mata Shabari Temple was laid by Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi in 1993. It symbolises Shabari’s selfless devotion to Lord Ram, whose love led him to accept the berries she had already tasted,” said Upendra Rajvanshi, a local resident.
The village also reflects harmony beyond temple ownership.
The Jhunkiya Baba Ashram, originally established before Independence by police sub-inspector Sitaram Singh, a Rajput from Vaishali, is today managed by Ashok Singh alias Tanik Singh, a priest from the Bhumihar community. Residents say such examples illustrate how religious institutions have gradually evolved into symbols of cooperation rather than exclusivity.
The village has a Kabir Math that houses the samadhi and statue of renowned traditional healer Baba Chamariya Das, remembered across the Magadh region for treating patients free of cost through herbal medicine.
“Baba Chamariya Das was a traditional healer who treated people free of cost with medicinal herbs. Many childless couples are believed to have been blessed after seeking his treatment. Around 12 bighas of land belonging to Kabir Math are now recorded in the name of his disciple Bachiya Das,” said Upendra Rajvanshi, a resident.
The campus also includes a Hanuman temple belonging to the Dangi community, adding another layer to the site’s remarkable diversity.
Despite its cultural and historical significance, Sitamarhi continues to struggle with poor infrastructure. Although the Bihar government has granted the area official recognition as a state fair site, villagers say the settlement lacks safe drinking water and has not benefited from the state’s tap water scheme.
Residents, including Pawan Kumar and priest Sitaram Pathak, say repeated representations to the Nawada district administration have yielded little progress, leaving the village’s most pressing civic concerns unresolved.
Sitamarhi complex does not only represent a collection of religious structures. It reflects a centuries-old social arrangement where communities preserve their individual traditions while sharing a common sacred space. The place stores stories of forgotten freedom fighters, revered saints and local folklore. It can also be developed into a tourism site which can remind people of how India’s cultural heritage continues to remain in tact even in its smallest settlements.
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