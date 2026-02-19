Homemaker To Reigning Queen: Bihar’s Shobha Devi Builds 400-Farmer Network Through Mushroom Farming
With training and Rs 2 lakh loan, she built a mushroom enterprise earning Rs 15,000 a month. Her network today has 400 women farmers.
Published : February 19, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
By Vivek Kumar
Muzaffarpur: In Tikha village of Motipur block, winds of change have started blowing pointing to an economic shift. Interestingly, it is led not by a corporation or a politician, but by a 49-year-old woman who once was happy within the confines of her home. Today, Shobha Devi is known across the region as an agri-entrepreneur who is reigning as the 'Mushroom Queen' and whose advisory network spans nearly 400 farmers.
The transformation from a housewife to that of a farmer began in 2020 for Shobha when she joined a Self-Help Group under the Bihar government’s Jeevika initiative, implemented by the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Committee. During one of the meetings, the group leader introduced her to the Agri-Entrepreneur (AE) Programme, a joint initiative of Jeevika and the Syngenta Foundation India. It offers 21 days of intensive training that equips rural women with technical and managerial skills to run farm-based enterprises.
It is here that Shobha learned nursery management, mushroom cultivation, vermicomposting, mulching techniques, grain trading, cost calculation and farmer advisory systems.
The training changed her life and reshaped her outlook. “Initially, I took help from villagers, but I did not get any kind of cooperation. But that did not deter me. I waited for a loan which I got - it was Rs 2 lakh through Jeevika’s initiative. I also combined my savings to start the work,” she recalls.
In 2021, she began with vermicomposting. With cattle dung plentily available at home, she invested just Rs 3,000 in earthworms and bedding. "The returns were encouraging and boosted my morale. This generated good income so I knew what I had to do to further my network,” she says.
Buoyed by the success of her initiative, Shobha again took a loan and established an Agri-Entrepreneur Service Centre. She kept on reinvesting profits and repaying loans on time and gradually expanded her operations.
Today, her enterprise revolves around mushroom production and organic inputs. Nearly 400 farmers from Motipur and adjoining areas are connected to her network. They procure mushrooms from her and sell them at retail prices in local markets.
The business now generates a net monthly income of around Rs 15,000 for Shobha which she utilises to manage the house. Apart from mushrooms, she produces vermicompost and promotes organic farming practices.
“Earlier, farmers used excessive or chemically-loaded fertilizers without proper knowledge, leading to crop losses,” she explains. She imparts training to many farmers in her network and guides them on soil health, pest management and balanced input use. "This reduces risk factor and improves productivity," she adds.
Married in 1995, Shobha lives in a seven-member household where her elderly in-laws are dependent on her. Husband, Raj Kishore Mahato, works in Saudi Arabia and sends home about Rs 20,000 every month. Shobha is the only one who fends for everyone in the family besides spending time on her business.
Her elder daughter Khushboo (27) is doing her graduation while son Manish (25) assists her in farming activities. The youngest son Amit (22) is studying engineering.
But beyond income and family stability, Shobha’s journey also has ushered in a social transformation in the village. A woman whose voice once carried little weight in public forums is now a respected decision-maker and agricultural advisor. Farmers visit the Shobha Agricultural Entrepreneur Service Centre for consultation and many women look up to her as an inspiration, to join Jeevika and the AE programme.
Launched in 2006-07 under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Jeevika project, supported by the World Bank, creates self-help groups for women and facilitates skill development, low-interest credit and livelihood opportunities. The Agri-Entrepreneur Programme, in collaboration with the Syngenta Foundation India, focuses on training rural women and youth as agricultural service providers and entrepreneurs.
Administration officials say such programmes build self-confidence among women and help them become decision-makers. Shobha Devi’s story validates that approach. Her rise as an agri-entrepreneur has certainly signalled a structural shift in gender roles, economic participation and rural advisory systems.
