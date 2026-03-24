ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar’s ‘Last Rites Hero’ Naveen Srivastava Gives Dignity To Over 1,200 Unclaimed Bodies

He started performing the last rites of people, now reaching more than 1,200 unclaimed bodies, ensuring they are cremated with proper Hindu rituals. For him, people who do not have anyone are not anonymous. "They are people who once lived, loved and deserved respect. I wanted to give them the respect at least in their final journey," says Naveen.

His cousin's body was never found. But the search landed him into a situation where he decided to do something different. He fought with himself with the thought that if the bodies lying abandoned had been his own brother's, would he have walked away? Naveen did not forget that question. Instead, he turned it into a lifelong commitment.

His journey into this difficult path began not with intent, but with loss. In 2004-05, while preparing for the PCS exams in Allahabad, Naveen’s life took a turn when his cousin drowned in Ganga river. Days went by searching for him along the banks of the Triveni Sangam. During this search he encountered many unidentified bodies with a fragile hope, that it might be his brother, only to end in heartbreak.

Naveen refused to let these questions fade into silence by building his life around answering them, again and again, through action.

Gopalganj : Ever pondered who feeds the elderly left behind with no family? Who steps forward when a body lies abandoned without anyone to call them their own, unnamed and untouched? And who ensures that even in death, dignity is not denied? Bihar's Gopalganj has an answer in Naveen Srivastava, even though he stays in a world that often looks away from suffering, leaving questions to linger longer.

His resolve was tested during the COVID-19 pandemic, when fear of the virus spread kept people away from their loved ones. Some families even distanced themselves from the infected and the dead. Naveen decided to step in and transported patients to hospitals, carried the deceased back to their homes and performed last rites when families refused to come forward.

Bihar’s ‘Last Rites Hero’ Naveen Srivastava Gives Dignity To Over 1,200 Unclaimed Bodies (ETV Bharat)

Using a modified vehicle turned into an ambulance, he helped 183 patients reach COVID centres, returned 48 bodies to their families, and cremated 22 abandoned bodies during that period alone. For Naveen, despite the risk, stepping back was never an option.

That same sense of duty extended beyond moments of crisis. He speaks of an instance when his sister’s Tilak ceremony was about to he held. He received news of an unclaimed body and chose to complete the last rites first before returning home. For him, service matters the most and cannot be bartered with convenience.

Naveen helping students have access to education (ETV Bharat)

What began as an emergency response during the pandemic has since evolved into a steady support system for the region. His free ambulance service, named 'Sankat Mochan' a name for Lord Hanuman, now serves people across 24 villages, offering critical transport during medical emergencies. "There was a pregnant lady who could not be carried to the hospital for delivery due to lack of an ambulance support. The new born boy died and out of shock, even the mother passed away in a few hours. That is when I decided to meet the village heads and make arrangements for ambulance in each village. Not everything is government's responsibility," explains Naveen.

But Naveen’s work is not limited to the dead or the critically ill. He also ensures that he stands by people particularly in their times of struggle too. He has identified 47 people who lack even the most basic need - two square meals a day - and ensures they receive daily meals. Among them is Pashpati Devi, who is completely blind and relies on this assistance for survival.

Naveen helping students have access to education (ETV Bharat)

With Naveen, standing firm is his family. His wife, Shilpi Saxena, and their 13-year-old son, Nischay, also chip in to help Naveen do his work. "They made my work a shared responsibility. So it is no more an individual mission. My family is into this," adds Naveen. The family along with the team members of 'Satakshi', that Naveen founded, help deliver food to needy people covering a distance of nine kilometres.

Naveen, since 2017, has also been running free learning centres along with his associate Sambhav that now support around 800 children across villages like Khap Maksudpur, Maghi Nimuiyan, Nawada, and Manikpur. For children growing up in flood-prone areas, where schooling often gets affected for months, these centres provide continuity and structure.

"Even when floods disrupt life for half the year, teaching should not stop. One student from these centres has already secured admission to a Navodaya Vidyalaya, and that is where I feel our work mattered. It is a milestone for us," says Sambhav.

Naveen Srivastava’s work does not seek recognition. All he wants is to be with the abandoned, the grieving and the overlooked. Whether it is carrying a body no one claims, feeding someone no one remembers, or teaching a child who might otherwise slip through the cracks, he continues to work relentlessly. "I do not want anyone to admire me or praise my work. But all must make an effort to stand by people, living or dead, when they have no one to fall back on," advises Naveen.