A 75-Year-Old Nalanda Cobbler, Who Mended Shoes All His Life To Help His Children Stitch A Bright Future
Nalanda cobbler Kedar Mochi educated six children through roadside earnings, fought for poor families’ rights and now awaits his delayed old-age pension, reports Mahmood Alam.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
Nalanda: Once upon a time, Kedar Mochi was repairing shoes on the pavement near JP Market on Ranchi Road. It was that spot which remained the only constant in his life, and the only means to earn a living, that helped him pay for his children's education and upbringing. Now past 75, Kedar has left behind his mud house and lives in Sabanhua Dihpar tola in Ward 5 of Harnaut Nagar Panchayat in Bihar’s Nalanda district, in a single-storey pucca house, that his children built for him and the family.
Bringing up six children was not easy for Kedar but he ensured their education never took a back seat. Today, he proudly says that his elder son Sanjar Ravidas, also known as Manoj Kumar, is a school headmaster, younger son a rozgar sevak under MGNREGA and and two of his four daughters work in community healthcare.
“I am happy to see that my hard work paid off. All my children are doing well in life. The only reason of worry for me is my old-age pension which I have not received since last four months," says Kedar.
Between mending shoes and polishing a few, Kedar reminisces, how he would take time out to read the newspaper. He also remembers how the discussions between customers influenced him and helped him develop a broad outlook. "Politicians and educated people who stopped at my pavement shop there often stayed to talk. For me those conversations opened a world beyond daily earnings. I started questioning why poor families were denied ration, why students did not receive scholarships and what could be done about it," explains Kedar, who had completed matriculation level education.
He began taking those grievances to the block office. He also understood how important is education for the children. "With my limited earning I grew aware that apart from the worries of the next meal, my children's education should be the immediate priority," he says.
His younger son, Ranjan Ravidas, recalls how old customers later on came not only have their shoes repaired or polished, but also to meet his father. The shop became a meeting point of old friends and acquaintances. “My father stitched shoes on the pavement but he also fought against injustice. If a ration dealer refused someone their ration, or anyone was denied their rights, he openly opposed it and confronted the officials,” Ranjan says, recalling his father’s dealings with block development and circle officers.
Poor students waiting for scholarships and families struggling to obtain ration found someone willing to accompany them and argue their case. Such encounters sharpened Kedar’s understanding of politics and made him a familiar figure among local residents.
Although he never contested an election himself, he encouraged his wife, Kesari Devi, who had received no formal education, to enter public life. She was elected a ward member twice from Sabanhua panchayat. In 2006, Ranjan became a ward member, while Kesari served as a panch in the gram kachahri, the village-level dispute resolution body.
“We helped get work done for people in the village and educated our children," Kesari recalls on how she entered politics. At home, however, there was little money to spare. Kesari remembers the mud house and days when arranging two meals was difficult. Kedar continued to put the children’s education ahead of his own needs.
“We earlier had a mud house to live in, and at times even two meals a day were a struggle. But he never bothered about his own needs. He spent every rupee he earned on educating our two sons and four daughters,” she says.
Sanjar completed master’s degrees in sociology and English, along with a BEd, and became a teacher in 2007. In 2025, he cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission selection process for headmasters. He now serves in Triveniganj in Supaul district.
Ranjan completed a master’s degree in history and joined MGNREGA as a rozgar sevak in 2008. He is currently posted in Hajipur.
Kedar also ensured that all four daughters studied up to Class 10. All are now married and two work as ASHA and Mamta workers under the health department. His daughter Mamta Kumari, an ASHA worker in Khabra panchayat in Muzaffarpur, remembers how different their circumstances once were.
“Papa repaired shoes by the roadside but it was his hard work that ensured that our circumstances change. We all studied and that improved our condition later,” she said.
Kedar’s encouragement to participate in public life extended to his daughters-in-law. Pooja Devi, Sanjar’s wife and a graduate, contested the district council election from Harnaut in 2011 though she lost by just 200 votes.
“My father-in-law was involved in politics and he encouraged me to contest. He would go to the block office to help people get their ration and I was motivated with his way of dealing with people's issues. I therefore contested the district council election from Harnaut,” Pooja says.
His younger daughter-in-law, Shobha Devi, also contested a municipal election in Harnaut in 2023. The family said she received 5,500 votes but lost. Shobha said contesting elections required money that the family did not have. Her hopes now centre on the children’s education - she wants them to become doctors and engineers.
Kedar's house now has a kitchen and a toilet and the uncertainty that once surrounded their daily meals has eased. Age and ill health have, however, confined Kedar largely to the house. "I fought for people's issues but I have been deprived of my own old age pension since months. Occasionally even obtaining ration becomes difficult," rues Kedar.
His children’s livelihoods offer some comfort, but those complaints remain unresolved. For a man who spent years arguing that poor families should receive what was due to them, the wait has become too personal now. "But I am hopeful things will change and I will get my due. I have always taken up the cudgels for others, so, I believe, my concerns will be addressed," says Kedar with a faint smile.
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