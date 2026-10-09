ETV Bharat / offbeat

A 75-Year-Old Nalanda Cobbler, Who Mended Shoes All His Life To Help His Children Stitch A Bright Future

Nalanda: Once upon a time, Kedar Mochi was repairing shoes on the pavement near JP Market on Ranchi Road. It was that spot which remained the only constant in his life, and the only means to earn a living, that helped him pay for his children's education and upbringing. Now past 75, Kedar has left behind his mud house and lives in Sabanhua Dihpar tola in Ward 5 of Harnaut Nagar Panchayat in Bihar’s Nalanda district, in a single-storey pucca house, that his children built for him and the family.

Bringing up six children was not easy for Kedar but he ensured their education never took a back seat. Today, he proudly says that his elder son Sanjar Ravidas, also known as Manoj Kumar, is a school headmaster, younger son a rozgar sevak under MGNREGA and and two of his four daughters work in community healthcare.

“I am happy to see that my hard work paid off. All my children are doing well in life. The only reason of worry for me is my old-age pension which I have not received since last four months," says Kedar.

A 75-Year-Old Nalanda Cobbler, Who Mended Shoes All His Life To Help His Children Stitch Their Future (ETV Bharat)

Between mending shoes and polishing a few, Kedar reminisces, how he would take time out to read the newspaper. He also remembers how the discussions between customers influenced him and helped him develop a broad outlook. "Politicians and educated people who stopped at my pavement shop there often stayed to talk. For me those conversations opened a world beyond daily earnings. I started questioning why poor families were denied ration, why students did not receive scholarships and what could be done about it," explains Kedar, who had completed matriculation level education.

He began taking those grievances to the block office. He also understood how important is education for the children. "With my limited earning I grew aware that apart from the worries of the next meal, my children's education should be the immediate priority," he says.

His younger son, Ranjan Ravidas, recalls how old customers later on came not only have their shoes repaired or polished, but also to meet his father. The shop became a meeting point of old friends and acquaintances. “My father stitched shoes on the pavement but he also fought against injustice. If a ration dealer refused someone their ration, or anyone was denied their rights, he openly opposed it and confronted the officials,” Ranjan says, recalling his father’s dealings with block development and circle officers.

Kedar with his wife (ETV Bharat)

Poor students waiting for scholarships and families struggling to obtain ration found someone willing to accompany them and argue their case. Such encounters sharpened Kedar’s understanding of politics and made him a familiar figure among local residents.

Although he never contested an election himself, he encouraged his wife, Kesari Devi, who had received no formal education, to enter public life. She was elected a ward member twice from Sabanhua panchayat. In 2006, Ranjan became a ward member, while Kesari served as a panch in the gram kachahri, the village-level dispute resolution body.

“We helped get work done for people in the village and educated our children," Kesari recalls on how she entered politics. At home, however, there was little money to spare. Kesari remembers the mud house and days when arranging two meals was difficult. Kedar continued to put the children’s education ahead of his own needs.

A 75-Year-Old Nalanda Cobbler, Who Mended Shoes All His Life To Help His Children Stitch Their Future (ETV Bharat)

“We earlier had a mud house to live in, and at times even two meals a day were a struggle. But he never bothered about his own needs. He spent every rupee he earned on educating our two sons and four daughters,” she says.