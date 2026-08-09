Bihar’s Bhawana Completes Fighter Combat Leader Course, Becomes First Female 'Top Gun'
Bhawana's father Ved Narayan Kanth is a native of Baur village in Ghanshyampur block of Darbhanga district; now she is inspiring other daughters of Bihar.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Darbhanga: Bhawana Kanth, one of the Indian Air Force's first female fighter pilots, has brought glory to Bihar. She has achieved a new milestone by completing the IAF's prestigious 'Fighter Combat Leader' (FCL) course and becoming the country's first female fighter pilot to do so. Military circles are now hailing her with the title of the IAF's first female 'Top Gun'.
Bhawana is the daughter of Ved Narayan Kanth, a native of Baur village in Ghanshyampur block of Darbhanga district. Her story has become a source of inspiration for the daughters of Bihar. “Bhawana's achievement has made the entire Mithilanchal region and the state hold their heads high with pride,” says her grandfather Narendra Kumar Das.
After completing her primary education in the village, Bhawana moved to Begusarai, where her father was employed in the Electricity Department. She completed her schooling up to the 12th grade at Begusarai before moving to Kota (Rajasthan) for further preparation. Additionally, after her secondary education, she pursued higher studies while living in Patna and Delhi.
"She hasn't forgotten her village even after becoming a pilot; she regularly visits us to attend family functions,” says her grandfather. “Our home is situated between the banks of the Kosi River, so she rarely visits during the flood season; the family resides in Patna."
It was through the inspiration of her parents, combined with her dedication, hard work, and rigorous perseverance during her studies at Kota, that Bhawana was selected for the IAF. Her latest achievement shows that any challenge can be overcome through talent, discipline, and persistent effort.
Bhawana’s aunt Kiran Devi says her consistent success in the Air Force serves as an inspiring example of women's empowerment and has filled her ancestral village, Baur, with joy.
The Government of India had opened the fighter stream to women for the first time in 2015. When the Air Force inducted its first female fighter pilots in June 2016, Bhawana was part of that historic inaugural batch alongside Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh. She joined the force as a Flying Officer.
In March 2018, Bhawana completed her first successful solo flight in a MiG-21 Bison fighter jet. She finished the 'Day Operation Course' on the MiG-21 Bison in May 2019. By March 2020, she was declared fully operational for daytime combat missions.
Beyond the MiG-21 Bison, she has also successfully flown the 'Sukhoi-30 MKI' (Su-30 MKI), the Air Force's most powerful and state-of-the-art fighter aircraft.
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