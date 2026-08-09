ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar’s Bhawana Completes Fighter Combat Leader Course, Becomes First Female 'Top Gun'

Darbhanga: Bhawana Kanth, one of the Indian Air Force's first female fighter pilots, has brought glory to Bihar. She has achieved a new milestone by completing the IAF's prestigious 'Fighter Combat Leader' (FCL) course and becoming the country's first female fighter pilot to do so. Military circles are now hailing her with the title of the IAF's first female 'Top Gun'.

Bhawana is the daughter of Ved Narayan Kanth, a native of Baur village in Ghanshyampur block of Darbhanga district. Her story has become a source of inspiration for the daughters of Bihar. “Bhawana's achievement has made the entire Mithilanchal region and the state hold their heads high with pride,” says her grandfather Narendra Kumar Das.

Bhawana Kanth with her parents (ETV Bharat)

After completing her primary education in the village, Bhawana moved to Begusarai, where her father was employed in the Electricity Department. She completed her schooling up to the 12th grade at Begusarai before moving to Kota (Rajasthan) for further preparation. Additionally, after her secondary education, she pursued higher studies while living in Patna and Delhi.

"She hasn't forgotten her village even after becoming a pilot; she regularly visits us to attend family functions,” says her grandfather. “Our home is situated between the banks of the Kosi River, so she rarely visits during the flood season; the family resides in Patna."