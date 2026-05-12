Bihar’s Baba Lalchan Temple Where Women Of Livestock Owners' Families Seek Blessings For Their Animals
Mahmood Alam reports how devotees cook 'kheer' from cattle’s first milk, celebrating fulfilled prayers linked to livestock fertility, health and prosperity at Baba Lalchan shrine.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
Nalanda (Bihar): For generations, it is believed and truly so, that the first milk of a cow or buffalo after childbirth carries a special value in rural India, let alone its nutritional values. But in a small village of Bihar’s Nalanda district, that milk is extra special, for, it is offered to the deity at Baba Lalchan Sthan, after being cooked into ‘tasmai’, a traditional kheer by the women of livestock owners' family. And they do so to seek blessings for the cattle, their fertility, health and protection.
A centuries-old ritual, the process continues at Baba Lalchan Sthan, located around 10 kilometres from Bihar Sharif, since years. Today, the shrine has emerged as a symbol of faith, drawing livestock owners from Nalanda and neighbouring districts.
Unlike most religious places where devotees seek blessings for children, jobs or prosperity, here those visiting Baba Lalchan often pray for their cows and buffaloes. Many believe the deity helps infertile or chronically ill cattle recover and conceive.
As an important ritual associated with the shrine when a cow or buffalo gives birth, its first milk after one-and-a-quarter months is brought to the shrine. Here, on the temple premises, women devotees prepare ‘tasmai’ over earthen stoves using that milk. The offering is then dedicated to Baba Lalchan and later distributed among devotees as prasad.
Anamika Kumari from Konan village in Nalanda district is one among those who continue to visit the shrine with faith every time her cow delivers. She said her cow was sick for a long time and repeatedly failed to conceive despite medical treatment. “When I came to know about Baba Lalchan, I prayed here with faith. By Baba’s blessings, my cow recovered completely and later gave birth to a calf,” she said.
Anamika said her husband works as a labourer in another state and the family struggled to buy milk for their newborn child. Hoping to ease their hardship, they purchased a cow. It was during this period that villagers told her about Baba Lalchan.
“After my wish was fulfilled, I went to Baba Lalchan and keep going regularly,” she added.
Villagers say the shrine’s history dates back nearly a century. Local resident Keshav Prasad Yadav said, "The temple is not only associated with livestock welfare, but believed to fulfil wishes related to jobs, business and childbirth."
Village elders narrated the story behind the shrine which is linked to a devastating flood in the nearby Jirain river nearly 100 years ago. He stated that several villagers had then dreamt of an unidentified body pleading for rescue and a resting place. The following morning, when they went to the river and did not find anyone, they collected soil from the riverbank and shaped it into a sacred mound. Over time, the mound came to be worshipped as Baba Lalchan.
Residents also claim that animal sacrifice, once practised at a nearby village shrine, gradually ended due to Baba Lalchan’s influence.
Local villager Umesh Yadav said the ash from incense sticks are used on the forehead as blessing when the devotees seek any wish fulfilment. During the bright fortnight of the Magh month, the shrine hosts a massive fair attended by thousands from nearby districts. Rituals like 'mundan' ceremonies and marriages are also organised there.
Despite its cultural and religious importance, villagers allege the shrine still lacks basic infrastructure and government support. Residents have urged authorities to develop the site as a heritage and religious tourism destination, saying it could preserve local traditions while creating employment opportunities for villagers.
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