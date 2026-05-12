ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar’s Baba Lalchan Temple Where Women Of Livestock Owners' Families Seek Blessings For Their Animals

Devotees cook kheer from cattle’s first milk, celebrating fulfilled prayers linked to livestock fertility, health and prosperity at Baba Lalchan shrine ( ETV Bharat )

Nalanda (Bihar): For generations, it is believed and truly so, that the first milk of a cow or buffalo after childbirth carries a special value in rural India, let alone its nutritional values. But in a small village of Bihar’s Nalanda district, that milk is extra special, for, it is offered to the deity at Baba Lalchan Sthan, after being cooked into ‘tasmai’, a traditional kheer by the women of livestock owners' family. And they do so to seek blessings for the cattle, their fertility, health and protection. A centuries-old ritual, the process continues at Baba Lalchan Sthan, located around 10 kilometres from Bihar Sharif, since years. Today, the shrine has emerged as a symbol of faith, drawing livestock owners from Nalanda and neighbouring districts. Bihar’s Baba Lalchan Temple (ETV Bharat) Unlike most religious places where devotees seek blessings for children, jobs or prosperity, here those visiting Baba Lalchan often pray for their cows and buffaloes. Many believe the deity helps infertile or chronically ill cattle recover and conceive. As an important ritual associated with the shrine when a cow or buffalo gives birth, its first milk after one-and-a-quarter months is brought to the shrine. Here, on the temple premises, women devotees prepare ‘tasmai’ over earthen stoves using that milk. The offering is then dedicated to Baba Lalchan and later distributed among devotees as prasad. Devotees cook kheer from cattle’s first milk, celebrating fulfilled prayers linked to livestock fertility, health and prosperity at Baba Lalchan shrine (ETV Bharat)