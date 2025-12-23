Bihar’s Aarti Gupta Makes History As First Woman From The State To Reach Antarctica
IMD meteorologist Aarti Gupta joins India’s 45th Antarctic Winter Expedition, becoming Bihar’s first woman to visit Antarctica.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 11:29 PM IST
Nalanda: Meteorologist Aarti Gupta, a resident of Bihar Sharif, the Nalanda district headquarters in Bihar, has become the first woman from the state to visit Antarctica, the world's coldest place. Aarti, sent by the Patna branch of the India Meteorological Department, is part of the 45th Indian Scientists' Antarctica Winter Expedition.
First Woman In The Meteorological Department
This achievement also makes Aarti Gupta the first woman in the Indian Meteorological Department to go to Antarctica. This team consists of 52 people, including scientists, technical experts, logisticians, and medical team members. Despite their diverse backgrounds, all are working towards a common goal.
"On the very first day I joined the India Meteorological Department, I read about the East Antarctica expeditions in the departmental magazine. At that very moment, I resolved that one day I too would go to Antarctica." Seeing the icy world I had read about in books with my own eyes was like a dream, and today it's coming true," said Aarti Gupta, a meteorologist who reached Antarctica
Difficult Selection Process
Aarti Gupta said that the selection process for reaching Antarctica was as exciting as it was challenging. There is a multi-stage selection process. Selected candidates undergo a week-long physical and mental fitness test at AIIMS, New Delhi. Being away from family and society for a year is mentally challenging.
During the one-month training at the ITBP Mountaineering and Skiing Institute in Auli, they are trained in extreme cold, icy terrain, and high-altitude survival skills, emergency survival skills, and departmental training, followed by two weeks of departmental specialised training. Final selection is made only after successfully completing these.
Winter life in Antarctica is extremely difficult. Amidst extreme cold and prolonged darkness, limited resources, almost complete disconnection from the outside world, and mental and emotional challenges, patience, discipline, and teamwork are paramount. As a woman, venturing into this challenging field is not just a personal achievement but an inspiration for other women.
Future Goals
Gupta stated that her goal is to fulfil her duties in Antarctica with complete dedication, to elevate Indian scientific research to new heights, and to instil in the nation's daughters that no dream is impossible. She aims to convey the message that determination and ability, not gender, are what matter. She credits her achievement to her family, husband, the India Meteorological Department, and her self-confidence and hard work.
Earth's Coldest Continent
It's also important to mention that Antarctica, the White Continent, is the Earth's coldest (from minus 0°C in summer to minus 89°C in winter), driest, and windiest continent, 98% of which is covered by two to two and a half kilometres of ice. There are no native inhabitants. Under the Antarctic Treaty (1959), it is dedicated to scientific research. All military activities are prohibited. Extensive research is conducted here on climate change, astronomy, biology, and other fields.