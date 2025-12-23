ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar’s Aarti Gupta Makes History As First Woman From The State To Reach Antarctica

IMD meteorologist Aarti Gupta, who became the first woman from Bihar to reach Antarctica. ( ETV Bharat )

Nalanda: Meteorologist Aarti Gupta, a resident of Bihar Sharif, the Nalanda district headquarters in Bihar, has become the first woman from the state to visit Antarctica, the world's coldest place. Aarti, sent by the Patna branch of the India Meteorological Department, is part of the 45th Indian Scientists' Antarctica Winter Expedition.

First Woman In The Meteorological Department

This achievement also makes Aarti Gupta the first woman in the Indian Meteorological Department to go to Antarctica. This team consists of 52 people, including scientists, technical experts, logisticians, and medical team members. Despite their diverse backgrounds, all are working towards a common goal.

"On the very first day I joined the India Meteorological Department, I read about the East Antarctica expeditions in the departmental magazine. At that very moment, I resolved that one day I too would go to Antarctica." Seeing the icy world I had read about in books with my own eyes was like a dream, and today it's coming true," said Aarti Gupta, a meteorologist who reached Antarctica

Difficult Selection Process

Aarti Gupta said that the selection process for reaching Antarctica was as exciting as it was challenging. There is a multi-stage selection process. Selected candidates undergo a week-long physical and mental fitness test at AIIMS, New Delhi. Being away from family and society for a year is mentally challenging.