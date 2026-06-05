Bihar’s 11-Year-Old ‘Wizard of 90 Voices’ Ansh Mishra Stuns Audiences With Mimicry And Bhojpuri Singing
Eleven-year-old Ansh Mishra from Bihar mimics 90 animal sounds, sings Bhojpuri folk songs, shares stages with stars and inspires audiences nationwide, reports Krishnanandan.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Patna: The art of vocal imitation might be as old as humanity beginning from ancient mythological texts, it has gained popularity in the past few decades. Though the art needs experience and expertise as a performer, an 11-year-old from a small village in Kanti block of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar has become the talk of the state for his mimicking skills.
Known for imitating about 90 voices, including animals and birds, Ansh Mishra has perfected the voice of cows, goats, dogs, cats, crows, cuckoos, and many other animals and birds to an extent that it becomes difficult to distinguish between the real and the imitation. Through his voice, he mimics sounds of young animals that are distinguishable from adults.
What sets Ansh apart is that he does not merely imitate sounds, he understands psychology behind each sound produced by animals. “Dogs have different sounds for happiness, anger and fear. There is a difference between the voices of male and female animals. This deep understanding of nature and animal behaviour helps me imitate perfectly,” he explains.
On how he picked up the voices so well, Ansh says, “I grew up listening to animal and bird sounds in the village. I would also carefully observe them. That helped me imitate. By the age of six or seven, I had started making perfect animal sounds.”
Ansh is also a pro in imitating prominent political leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Chirag Paswan and Akhilesh Yadav. One of the most memorable moments of his life was performing a mimicry act in front of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who praised his talent.
But there is more to Ansh than just mimicking. He is also a name to reckon with in the field of Bhojpuri music industry as an accomplished singer. He has a strong command of Bhojpuri folk music and performs traditional wedding songs and emotional farewell songs with expression and melody.
At just 11, Ansh has already shared the stage with some of Bhojpuri entertainment’s biggest names, including Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Arvind Akela Kallu and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’.
“I used to listen to Bhojpuri songs played during village weddings, which eventually turned my passion into a talent,” he explains.
In the last two years, Ansh has performed at numerous stage events and some of his music albums have already been released. Though he also renders Hindi film songs, he aspires to become a prominent name in Bhojpuri music and films while promoting Bihar’s rich folk culture among younger generations.
Ansh’s success can be attributed to his father, Manoj Mishra, who left his job to find more time for the child. Coming from a modest background, Manoj used to work as a truck driver but because he had to hone his child’s talent, he got into farming which gave him time to spend nurturing Ansh’s abilities.
Manoj hopes that Ansh will find a mentor who can provide advanced training in Bhojpuri and classical music. “With proper guidance, my son can achieve national recognition. Artists and dignitaries who have witnessed Ansh’s performances have praised his talent,” says he beaming with pride.
Today, as Ansh mimics about 90 voices, he stands as an example of what dedication and passion can lead to despite lack of resources or privilege. Achieving a feat at a young age, he is also an inspiration for children who can prove their mettle by pursuing their passion.
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