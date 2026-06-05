ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar’s 11-Year-Old ‘Wizard of 90 Voices’ Ansh Mishra Stuns Audiences With Mimicry And Bhojpuri Singing

Patna: The art of vocal imitation might be as old as humanity beginning from ancient mythological texts, it has gained popularity in the past few decades. Though the art needs experience and expertise as a performer, an 11-year-old from a small village in Kanti block of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar has become the talk of the state for his mimicking skills.

Known for imitating about 90 voices, including animals and birds, Ansh Mishra has perfected the voice of cows, goats, dogs, cats, crows, cuckoos, and many other animals and birds to an extent that it becomes difficult to distinguish between the real and the imitation. Through his voice, he mimics sounds of young animals that are distinguishable from adults.

Ansh with his father Manoj Mishra (ETV Bharat)

What sets Ansh apart is that he does not merely imitate sounds, he understands psychology behind each sound produced by animals. “Dogs have different sounds for happiness, anger and fear. There is a difference between the voices of male and female animals. This deep understanding of nature and animal behaviour helps me imitate perfectly,” he explains.

On how he picked up the voices so well, Ansh says, “I grew up listening to animal and bird sounds in the village. I would also carefully observe them. That helped me imitate. By the age of six or seven, I had started making perfect animal sounds.”

Ansh is also a pro in imitating prominent political leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Chirag Paswan and Akhilesh Yadav. One of the most memorable moments of his life was performing a mimicry act in front of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who praised his talent.