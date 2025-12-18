ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar's Tarzan: Meet 18-Year-Old Dilbar Khan Whose Stunts Have Taken Social Media By Storm

Dilbar Khan pulling a four wheeler with one hand ( ETV Bharat )

By Ratnesh Kumar Gaya: Kenarchak, a non-descript village in Bihar’s Gaya district has suddenly come to be known through one of its residents Dilbar Khan, an 18-year-old who has emerged as someone with extraordinary strength and daring feats. Being called Bihari Tarzan, Dilbar's speed, stamina and raw power have made him a sensation on social media, leaving onlookers stunned by what he has achieved with discipline and determination. But what he has done so far was not a cake walk for him, neither is the road ahead easy. Kenarchak is situated in the remote Fatehpur block of Bihar. Here. Dilbar runs nearly 10 kilometres every day, performs 100 push-ups without weights and several more with massive vehicle tyres stacked on his back. He bends iron rods with his head, pulls a Scorpio car with his hands, climbs 25 to 30-foot-high electric poles in seconds, swings from trees using ropes and even lifts heavy spherical stones with his teeth. Such stunts have earned him the name of Bihari Tarzan. Bihari Tarzan: Meet 18-Year-Old Dilbar Khan Whose Stunts Have Taken Social Media By Storm (ETV Bharat) Dilbar is not only physical strong but fearless. He can bury his head into the ground, prevent motorcycles from moving forward even at full speed, and perform push-ups with multiple truck and car tyres placed on his body. His ability to bend a 6 mm iron rod using only his head, claiming that he feels no pain while doing so, leaves audiences awe-struck. These dangerous stunts which he does repeatedly every day showcase his exceptional strength and endurance.