Bihar's Tarzan: Meet 18-Year-Old Dilbar Khan Whose Stunts Have Taken Social Media By Storm
Bihar's Dilbar Khan runs 10 kilometres a day, drinks five litres of milk, bends iron rods with his head and dreams of representing India.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 3:15 PM IST
By Ratnesh Kumar
Gaya: Kenarchak, a non-descript village in Bihar’s Gaya district has suddenly come to be known through one of its residents Dilbar Khan, an 18-year-old who has emerged as someone with extraordinary strength and daring feats. Being called Bihari Tarzan, Dilbar's speed, stamina and raw power have made him a sensation on social media, leaving onlookers stunned by what he has achieved with discipline and determination. But what he has done so far was not a cake walk for him, neither is the road ahead easy.
Kenarchak is situated in the remote Fatehpur block of Bihar. Here. Dilbar runs nearly 10 kilometres every day, performs 100 push-ups without weights and several more with massive vehicle tyres stacked on his back. He bends iron rods with his head, pulls a Scorpio car with his hands, climbs 25 to 30-foot-high electric poles in seconds, swings from trees using ropes and even lifts heavy spherical stones with his teeth. Such stunts have earned him the name of Bihari Tarzan.
Dilbar is not only physical strong but fearless. He can bury his head into the ground, prevent motorcycles from moving forward even at full speed, and perform push-ups with multiple truck and car tyres placed on his body. His ability to bend a 6 mm iron rod using only his head, claiming that he feels no pain while doing so, leaves audiences awe-struck. These dangerous stunts which he does repeatedly every day showcase his exceptional strength and endurance.
For his acts, he has become the latest sensation on social media. But that is not something that makes him happy. He aims to win an Olympic medal for India in fighting. "My fascination with risky physical feats began in childhood. By the time I was 12 or 13 years old, I had already started performing stunts that shocked people. Encouragement from villagers strengthened my determination. I have had this passion since childhood but as I grew older, I started performing risky stunts. I wish to win medals for the country in fighting,” he says.
He attributes his success to his family - his father Kaleem Khan who is a mason and also cultivates rented farmland to ensure his son’s training and nutrition continue uninterrupted. "I am proud of my son’s feat. I work hard so that his practice doesn’t stop. I want him to do something for the country and bring glory to the nation,” says Kaleem Khan.
Shadowed by financial constraints, Dilbar admits that it is not easy to make body or become a stuntman. "Stunts alone do not make a fighter, I want to have proper training to get into the professional fighting arena and represent India at the highest level."
His physical routine that demands good diet is not easy for him to get. Every day, Dilbar consumes nearly five litres of milk, more than one kilogram of dal, around 50 rotis (including all three meals), dry fruits and a dozen bananas.
During his early teens, Dilbar would when run in water and perform water acrobatic movements for hours. Probably born with the attributes to do good in martial arts and stunts, he displayed unusual physical power, often outperforming men elder to him. Over time, this raw strength transformed into disciplined training.
Though the family manages to provide the demanding diet, all that the young athlete seeks from the government is support. "Proper guidance, training, financial assistance for good diet and professional training will help me play for the country and win medals," he appeals.
