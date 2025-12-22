ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar Youth Overcomes Extreme Hardships To Become A Police Sub Inspector

Gayaji: Hard work and sacrifice are the recipe for success. This can be understood in the context of Ravindra Prajapati, who has set an example for the struggling youth by becoming a Sub Inspector in the Bihar Police. His hard work and the sacrifices made by his parents have eventually borne fruit.

A mud house with a thatched roof in Kuibar village of Gaya district is a testament to the family’s struggle. Ravindra's mother

Sugiya Devi was determined right from the beginning to make her son an officer. She worked as a labourer alongside her husband, Bandhan Prajapati, to realise that dream. She breaks down while recalling her past struggles.

"There was a time when I had to work as a labourer for the construction of a mosque. My husband would dig the soil, and I would throw it out. The people would taunt me, but I did not let my son's education suffer,” she told ETV Bharat.

She related that Ravindra also faced a tough time when he was studying in Gaya. She said that he would write back home asking for some sattu as he found cooking difficult while studying. Ravindra completed his studies by eating rotis made from corn flour and rice, along with sattu.

His parents related, “How could we possibly eat good food while our son was struggling there? We always waited for his return so that we could all have a proper meal together.”

Ravindra has proven those people wrong who had doubts about a labourer’s son becoming an officer. They had always thought that he, too, would end up being a labourer.

Ravindra recently completed his training at the Bihar Police Academy in Rajgir and has been posted in Munger. Recounting his parents' struggles, he said. "Since childhood, I've watched my parents work as labourers. The house stands on all the land that we have. My parents ensured an education for me despite their poverty."

He studied in his village till his intermediate and thereafter graduated from Gaya. He began preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams and tried to fend for himself by starting a coaching centre that had to be shut during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I opened a coaching centre in Gaya to help my parents, and 22 of my students joined the government service, including the Income Tax Department. My situation was back to square one when the centre had to be closed,” he said.