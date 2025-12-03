Dowry-Free Region In Bihar: Tharu Community Shows The Way With Zero Dowry Cases Since 1996
Elders in the Tharu community said their daughters are not a burden but rather considered the pride of the family and society.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST
Bagha: In the state of Bihar, where countless families allegedly battle dowry pressure every year, there is a pocket that stands out as a dowry-free zone. The area falling under Gobarhiya Police Station in Bagha subdivision of West Champaran district has not witnessed a single dowry harassment case ever since the Police Station was established in 1996.
This particular region is inhabited by the people from the Tharu tribe where dowry is prohibited. Among the people of Tharu society, marriage is considered a sacred bond between two families and two hearts and not a business. Therefore, dowry is neither demanded nor given.
The record of not a single dowry related case being registered at the Gobarhiya Police Station comes as a miracle. The elders in the Tharu society disclosed that anyone who even attempts to give or take dowry is ostracised from the community. This social punishment is so severe that no one dares to break the rules.
Laxmina Devi pointed out that no one takes dowry in her village. Since the majority of the people work as labourers, they cannot afford to spend on dowry. Therefore, it is customary that no one takes or gives dowry.
"I have four daughters. How will we give dowry? We neither take dowry from anyone nor give dowry to anyone. There is no case filed at the Police Station. Even if a dowry case comes up, the people of the society resolve it by coming together. No dowry is taken here," she said.
Society elders said that among the Tharus, daughters are not a burden but rather considered the pride of the family and society. Marriages here are neither ostentatious nor financially burdensome but an occasion of intimacy, respect and culture. And there is no exchange of money or goods.
Villager Jokhan Mahato revealed that there was a time when the guests invited to a wedding would bring bhuja (spicy rice) from their homes and would not eat dinner at the bride’s house. They would however have a meal there the next day.
"Earlier, even when we used to go in a wedding procession, we used to take Bhuja from our home to eat. We did not eat dinner at our daughter's house. The day after the wedding, we used to eat food at the bride's house. The marriage was completed with just a pot and a plate," he explained.
The area under Gobarhiya Police Station also stands out as relatively crime free where instances of heinous crime like murder, molestation and robbery are rare. The strong social system among the Tharu community proves to be a more effective deterrent than the Police.
The Police officials also acknowledged the power of the Tharu model. Bagha SP Sushant Kumar Saroj said, "The traditions of Tharu society operate as an invisible but unbreakable social law. Dowry is out of the question here. Women are respected in their families and the society. Besides, the Station House Officers in this area also do a very good job."
Many believe that the area under Gobarhiya Police Station reflects the potential of a dowry free India. If other communities also follow the Tharus in making marriage simple, sacred and transaction free, the dowry system can be eradicated very quickly, locals expressed.
