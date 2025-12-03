ETV Bharat / offbeat

Dowry-Free Region In Bihar: Tharu Community Shows The Way With Zero Dowry Cases Since 1996

Bagha: In the state of Bihar, where countless families allegedly battle dowry pressure every year, there is a pocket that stands out as a dowry-free zone. The area falling under Gobarhiya Police Station in Bagha subdivision of West Champaran district has not witnessed a single dowry harassment case ever since the Police Station was established in 1996.

This particular region is inhabited by the people from the Tharu tribe where dowry is prohibited. Among the people of Tharu society, marriage is considered a sacred bond between two families and two hearts and not a business. Therefore, dowry is neither demanded nor given.

The record of not a single dowry related case being registered at the Gobarhiya Police Station comes as a miracle. The elders in the Tharu society disclosed that anyone who even attempts to give or take dowry is ostracised from the community. This social punishment is so severe that no one dares to break the rules.

Laxmina Devi pointed out that no one takes dowry in her village. Since the majority of the people work as labourers, they cannot afford to spend on dowry. Therefore, it is customary that no one takes or gives dowry.

"I have four daughters. How will we give dowry? We neither take dowry from anyone nor give dowry to anyone. There is no case filed at the Police Station. Even if a dowry case comes up, the people of the society resolve it by coming together. No dowry is taken here," she said.

Society elders said that among the Tharus, daughters are not a burden but rather considered the pride of the family and society. Marriages here are neither ostentatious nor financially burdensome but an occasion of intimacy, respect and culture. And there is no exchange of money or goods.