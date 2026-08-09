After 18 Years Abroad, Scientist Returns To Boost Bihar’s Biotech Sector
Dr. Reena Singh has made a made a name for herself while studying and working in Germany and Australia over the last 18 years
Published : August 9, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Rohtas: Having undertaken a journey on the path of scientific inquiry after the death of two children in her family, a scientist from Bihar is now working to integrate science, medicine, and employment to create more avenues in her home state. A native of Dehr-on-Sone, Dr Reena Singh is currently working abroad on interventions through stem cell technology.
An interest in science from early childhood coupled with a desire to understand congenital heart defects and genetic mutations that cause serious illnesses in newborns led her into the world of research. Instead of merely obtaining degrees, she has been trying to understand the root cause of diseases whose effects are visible at the beginning of life.
Daughter of Professor Kameshwar Singh, who taught Chemistry at Jawaharlal Nehru College in Dehri, Dr Reena received her early education at Saraswati Vidya Mandir and Model School in Dehri. She then completed a B.Sc. (Honours) in Chemistry from Banaras Hindu University and an M.Sc. in Biotechnology from Madurai Kamaraj University.
She landed at the prestigious Hannover Medical School in Germany, where she ranked fourth in the MD-PhD program in molecular medicine, specialising in Developmental Biology, as she researched how a baby's heart develops in the womb and how disruptions in this process can lead to congenital heart disease.
A significant portion of her research focused on understanding the process of normal heart development and how abnormalities lead to disease. Three important papers based on her research were published in international scientific journals, bringing recognition among the international scientific community.
After completing her PhD, Dr Reena moved to Australia to work in the field of cardiovascular research. While at the University of Sydney, she contributed to both scientific research and education, serving as a lecturer.
Disclosing that she now wants to utilise her education in India, she said, “Lord Ram’s exile lasted for 14 years, but my exile lasted for 18 years."
She now wants to focus on stem cell research. Stem cells are specialised cells that have the ability to develop into different types of cells in the body depending on the circumstances. Scientists are exploring the use of this ability to create future replacements for damaged or dysfunctional cells.
Dr Reena and other scientists are trying to create cells similar to insulin-producing cells using stem cell technology. If such a technique proves safe and effective, it could potentially transform the treatment of type-1 diabetes in future.
She explained that under specific conditions, these cells can be differentiated into various types of cells. This ability is driving research worldwide into their potential use in treating diseases of the heart, kidneys, liver, and insulin-producing cells.
“However, it's important to understand that these possibilities cannot yet be considered ready-made and universal cures. Any new stem cell-based therapy must undergo numerous phases of scientific and clinical testing to determine safety, efficacy, and long-term effects before it can reach patients,” she underlined.
Dr Reena’s goal is to develop technologies that could serve as future alternatives to insulin-producing cells. Her broader scientific vision also includes exploring the potential of stem cell-based therapies for heart, kidney and liver diseases.
She is often referred to as a ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Future Leader’ for her work in Australia. She now intends to return to India and use her expertise for the country. The scientist in her believes that the benefits of technology and research learnt abroad should reach Indian patients, youth and scientific institutions.
Dr Reena wants to see Bihar develop a scientific and biotech ecosystem that provides opportunities for the state's youth to learn cutting-edge technologies, conduct research and find employment.
"Bihar's children shouldn't be forced to travel to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru or abroad for every major opportunity. If the state develops a better environment for labs, training, research and industry, Bihar's talent can work for the world while remaining in Bihar," she said.
Alongside, she is working towards a major biotech project with a view to integrate science, medicine and employment so that cutting-edge research can create new opportunities for the youth of Bihar.
Her father has been her role model who inspired her from childhood to pursue education, self-reliance and persistent hard work. "Whatever I am today is because of my father. He has always inspired me. The secret to success is that self-reliance is paramount. Don't shy away from hard work; stay focused on your goal; success will surely follow," she underlined.
She believes that if research creates the possibility of saving the life of even one child, there can be no greater scientific achievement.
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