ETV Bharat / offbeat

After 18 Years Abroad, Scientist Returns To Boost Bihar’s Biotech Sector

Rohtas: Having undertaken a journey on the path of scientific inquiry after the death of two children in her family, a scientist from Bihar is now working to integrate science, medicine, and employment to create more avenues in her home state. A native of Dehr-on-Sone, Dr Reena Singh is currently working abroad on interventions through stem cell technology.

An interest in science from early childhood coupled with a desire to understand congenital heart defects and genetic mutations that cause serious illnesses in newborns led her into the world of research. Instead of merely obtaining degrees, she has been trying to understand the root cause of diseases whose effects are visible at the beginning of life.

Daughter of Professor Kameshwar Singh, who taught Chemistry at Jawaharlal Nehru College in Dehri, Dr Reena received her early education at Saraswati Vidya Mandir and Model School in Dehri. She then completed a B.Sc. (Honours) in Chemistry from Banaras Hindu University and an M.Sc. in Biotechnology from Madurai Kamaraj University.

Dr Reena Singh (ETV Bharat)

She landed at the prestigious Hannover Medical School in Germany, where she ranked fourth in the MD-PhD program in molecular medicine, specialising in Developmental Biology, as she researched how a baby's heart develops in the womb and how disruptions in this process can lead to congenital heart disease.

A significant portion of her research focused on understanding the process of normal heart development and how abnormalities lead to disease. Three important papers based on her research were published in international scientific journals, bringing recognition among the international scientific community.

After completing her PhD, Dr Reena moved to Australia to work in the field of cardiovascular research. While at the University of Sydney, she contributed to both scientific research and education, serving as a lecturer.

Disclosing that she now wants to utilise her education in India, she said, “Lord Ram’s exile lasted for 14 years, but my exile lasted for 18 years."

She now wants to focus on stem cell research. Stem cells are specialised cells that have the ability to develop into different types of cells in the body depending on the circumstances. Scientists are exploring the use of this ability to create future replacements for damaged or dysfunctional cells.