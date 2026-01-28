ETV Bharat / offbeat

Post Pandemic Loss, Sheikhpura’s Krishna Devi Finds Self-Reliance By Making Tanjore Paintings

By Shiv Chandra Pratap

Sheikhpura (Bihar): In a one-room house in Gunhesa village, gold glimmers beautifully on wooden boards. It is not about display of wealth but pieces of golden art painted carefully by Krishna Devi, a woman who beat all odds - displacement, unemployment and obscurity - to come up trumps and becoming self-reliant through art.

An eighth-pass Krishna Devi today co-creates some of the country’s most intricate Tanjore paintings, a classical art form that originated in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur region. Along with her husband Praveen, she has made painting a livelihood that bridges two cultures - South Indian tradition and rural Bihar aspiration.

Maa Saraswati's painting done in Tanjore style (ETV Bharat)

Krishna’s journey in the art began far away from Sheikhpura. After her marriage in 2014, she moved to Tamil Nadu, where Praveen had spent nearly a decade doing odd jobs to fend for himself. During that time, he had undergone training in Tanjore painting, mastering the demanding process of embossing, gold foiling and fine detailing. When Krishna joined him, she too learned, patiently absorbing an art that requires months of discipline even for a single canvas.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic upended everything. With jobs lost and savings exhausted, the couple returned to Bihar in 2020, without knowing what is in store. What followed was skepticism and silence because no one in the region recognised Tanjore art, let alone understood its value.