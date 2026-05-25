ETV Bharat / offbeat

Nalanda Farmers Grow Miyazaki Mangoes, Earn Fame, Hope To Earn Big Bucks

The price of Miyazaki mango ranges from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per kilogram in the international market ( ETV Bharat )

Nalanda: A few farmers in Bihar's Nalanda, a land historically renowned as a hub of knowledge, have surprised everyone by successfully cultivating the world's most expensive mangoes — the Japanese Miyazaki variety.

This unique mango variety has been successfully cultivated by farmers from Dhakaniya village in Chandi block and Gilani village in Asthawan block. Currently, there are four trees of this rare species in Nalanda district.

According to experts, the price of Miyazaki mango ranges from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per kg in the international market. In Murshidabad district of neighbouring West Bengal, where this variety is cultivated on a large scale, the price stands at Rs 1,500 per piece. But since the yield of this mango in Bihar is not significant, there is no established market or any immediate buyers for it in the region.

Among the four trees in Nalanda, one tree belongs to Chaman Singh, a farmer in Dhakaniya village, while the second is currently bearing fruit in the orchard of Saba Azam Gilani. The remaining two trees are on the premises of the office of District Horticulture Department.

Chaman Singh said his father Surendra Singh had a deep passion for plants and trees. Locals in the village affectionately referred to him as 'Paryavaran Vidur' (environmental sage). It was he who first learned about the Miyazaki variety through social media in 2021. That same year, Surendra Singh got the saplings imported from Japan.

Chaman Singh said the cost of a single sapling imported from Japan was Rs 1,200. His father had ordered six saplings. The total expenditure, including shipping costs, customs duties and other miscellaneous charges, amounted to Rs 15,000. His father planted the saplings in their ancestral orchard using scientific methods.

"Out of the six saplings, only one survived. This year, that single tree bore 21 fruits, of which five remain today. Each mango weighs between 300 and 500 grams. A single tree can yield anywhere from 20 to 30 fruits," said Chaman Singh.

He cultivates mango trees in nearly 1 to 1.5 acres. His orchard is also home to 80 to 85 different varieties of rare mango trees.

These include world-renowned 'Noor Jahan', 'Mallika', 'Black Mango', and 'Black Stone'. People from even far away places land in his orchard to catch a glimpse of these unique mangoes. The Miyazaki variety, in particular, captures everyone's attention.