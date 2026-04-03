ETV Bharat / offbeat

Muzaffarpur’s Babita Gupta Reworks Waste Plastic Into Wealth, Creates Jobs For 1,000 Rural Women In Bihar

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): “My husband works as a labourer. It was difficult for us to run the household. Our financial condition was bad. But in 2020, I joined Jeevika. Today, I contribute to the family income and my children study in a private school,” says Vibha Devi of Sakra block in Muzaffarpur. Suman Devi, another beneficiary, says she had never known what it means to work and earn a few years back. Today, she earns a steady monthly income by making decorative items from plastic waste at home. She learned the skill in 2020.

Both Vibha and Suman mirror the stories of hundreds of women in the district who have changed their lives for good. And bringing in this transformation in their lives is Babita Gupta. Once a struggler herself, Babita worked hard to make it as a successful entrepreneur and also made it her aim to begin a grassroots livelihood movement. Due to her efforts, women who were once confined to household chores are now earning Rs 5,000 - Rs 6,000 per month from their homes by crafting decorative items such as vases, baskets, purses and doormats - all from discarded plastic.

Muzaffarpur’s Babita Gupta Turns Waste Into Wealth, Creates Jobs For 1,000 Rural Women In Bihar (ETV Bharat)

Babita so far has trained over 200 women and connected nearly 1,000 women to this income-generating activity. Her journey

Babita’s entrepreneurial journey traces back to 2010, when her husband, Rajesh Shah, met with an accident leaving him disabled. With four children to support and mounting medical expenses, the family was pushed into deep financial crisis. To survive, Babita decided to sell lacquer bangles and for that she had to travel from village to village. Despite the hardships, she continued searching for a sustainable way to rebuild her life.

In 2012, Babita joined the Jeevika self-help group initiative, which provided her access to small loans. She used this support to start a small ration shop, stabilising her family’s finances. However, she did not realise that she has the ability to take charge of a bigger idea that can change not only her life but many others' like her.