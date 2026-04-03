Muzaffarpur’s Babita Gupta Reworks Waste Plastic Into Wealth, Creates Jobs For 1,000 Rural Women In Bihar
An accident pushed Babita into crisis, but her plastic waste innovation not only rebuilt her life, it created sustainable livelihoods for women, reports Vivek Kumar.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Muzaffarpur (Bihar): “My husband works as a labourer. It was difficult for us to run the household. Our financial condition was bad. But in 2020, I joined Jeevika. Today, I contribute to the family income and my children study in a private school,” says Vibha Devi of Sakra block in Muzaffarpur. Suman Devi, another beneficiary, says she had never known what it means to work and earn a few years back. Today, she earns a steady monthly income by making decorative items from plastic waste at home. She learned the skill in 2020.
Both Vibha and Suman mirror the stories of hundreds of women in the district who have changed their lives for good. And bringing in this transformation in their lives is Babita Gupta. Once a struggler herself, Babita worked hard to make it as a successful entrepreneur and also made it her aim to begin a grassroots livelihood movement. Due to her efforts, women who were once confined to household chores are now earning Rs 5,000 - Rs 6,000 per month from their homes by crafting decorative items such as vases, baskets, purses and doormats - all from discarded plastic.
Babita so far has trained over 200 women and connected nearly 1,000 women to this income-generating activity. Her journey
Babita’s entrepreneurial journey traces back to 2010, when her husband, Rajesh Shah, met with an accident leaving him disabled. With four children to support and mounting medical expenses, the family was pushed into deep financial crisis. To survive, Babita decided to sell lacquer bangles and for that she had to travel from village to village. Despite the hardships, she continued searching for a sustainable way to rebuild her life.
In 2012, Babita joined the Jeevika self-help group initiative, which provided her access to small loans. She used this support to start a small ration shop, stabilising her family’s finances. However, she did not realise that she has the ability to take charge of a bigger idea that can change not only her life but many others' like her.
While the world was dealing with growing problem of plastic waste which were littered across villages and towns, she decided to experiment with recycling it into decorative products. She did, and succeeded in doing so.
Her initial efforts gained traction as people began appreciating the creativity and utility of her products. Demand steadily increased, turning her idea into a viable enterprise. In 2020, Babita received technical training and support from World Vision, which helped refine her skills and expand her market reach through exhibitions and fairs.
She later became associated with the Plastic Waste Management Unit (PWMU) in Sakra, set up under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), which made sure that she gets a steady supply of raw materials.
When a training centre was established in the area, Babita stepped in as a trainer. She began teaching women how to transform plastic waste into marketable products using threads, colours and designs. Today, around 1,000 women are linked to this initiative, many of whom work from home while managing household responsibilities.
Babita’s recycled products have been exhibited at prominent events in Patna, including the District Entrepreneurship Festival, Youth Festival, Rajgir Festival, and World Toilet Day 2022, where widespread appreciation encouraged her to do all the more work.
Her efforts earned national recognition when President Droupadi Murmu conferred upon her the Swachh Sujal Shakti Samman 2023.
“Women are making artificial flowers, baskets, bags, pendants and more from waste plastic. These products sell for Rs 200 - Rs 500. Most women are earning Rs 5,000 - Rs 6,000 per month,” Babita says.
Despite facing adversity, Babita has no qualms. "Not everyone is born with a golden spoon. In times of need, innovation and community support can create large-scale social impact. I thought if I can transform my life, why not include an entire network of women striving for dignity and financial independence," says Babita with a sense of satisfaction.
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