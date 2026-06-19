Bihar’s ‘Mango Man’ Cultivates 92 Mango Varieties, Draws Buyers From Across India
The farmer has transformed his passion for horticulture into a thriving orchard and nursery featuring dozens of rare mango varieties from India and abroad.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: In a village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a mango orchard has become a point of curiosity for farmers and fruit enthusiasts. The orchard, present in Raksa village in Marwa block, is home to dozens of rare mango varieties.
The man behind the initiative is Vikas Kumar Yadav, now popularly known as “Mango Man”, who has cultivated 92 varieties of mangoes and built a nursery that attracts buyers from across India and neighbouring Nepal.
Yadav, who comes from a farming family, said agriculture has always been more than a profession for him. “Farming is in my blood. Even during my school days, I used to grow tomato and chilli plants and enjoyed watching them grow,” he said.
Before becoming a full-time farmer, Yadav worked for nearly five years as an agriculture professional with various organisations and companies. He was associated with projects related to agricultural development in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, including assignments with UNICEF and Tata Trusts.
During his professional work, he observed that many farmers struggled to access quality planting material and guidance. “I saw that farmers worked hard, but they lacked access to good plants and accurate information. That inspired me to create a system through which farmers could get better-quality saplings,” Yadav said.
He began the experiment with different mango varieties in 2014, sourcing planting material from India and abroad and testing their suitability in local conditions. Initially, he continued his job while family members looked after the orchard. In 2023, Yadav quit his job, which carried an annual package of around Rs 8.5 lakh, and returned to farming full-time.
“It was a good job, with a good package, but farming was my passion. So I decided to return home and focus entirely on agriculture,” he said.
Today, his orchard has 92 mango varieties, including rare cultivars from Japan, Australia, Thailand, Pakistan and other countries. Among them are Miyazaki, Kensington Pride, Anwar Ratol, Ataulfo, R2E2, Pico, Alphonso, Carrie, Fairchild, Mallika, Amrapali, Naomi and Austin.
Other varieties in the orchard include Sensation, Duncan, Kiss, Yellow Diamond, Golden Queen, Red Emperor, Sunrise, Florigon, Rosa, Sabre, Neelam, Peach Mango, Black Mango, King Mango, Gold Nugget, Pride of Burma and Chok Anan, besides several popular Indian cultivars
According to Yadav, he has experimented with several plants and claimed to have a tree that produces fruits with three distinct flavours. Alongside mango cultivation, Yadav runs a nursery business that supplies plants to farmers across Bihar and several other states. Buyers from Nepal also visit the orchard to purchase saplings.
“We supply plants to different parts of the country and even to customers from Nepal. The trust of farmers is our biggest asset,” he said. Yadav said that after accounting for food, labour and other expenses, he earns around Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month from the business, with earnings increasing during mango season.
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