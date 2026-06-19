ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar’s ‘Mango Man’ Cultivates 92 Mango Varieties, Draws Buyers From Across India

Muzaffarpur: In a village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, a mango orchard has become a point of curiosity for farmers and fruit enthusiasts. The orchard, present in Raksa village in Marwa block, is home to dozens of rare mango varieties.

The man behind the initiative is Vikas Kumar Yadav, now popularly known as “Mango Man”, who has cultivated 92 varieties of mangoes and built a nursery that attracts buyers from across India and neighbouring Nepal.

Yadav, who comes from a farming family, said agriculture has always been more than a profession for him. “Farming is in my blood. Even during my school days, I used to grow tomato and chilli plants and enjoyed watching them grow,” he said.

Bihar farmer Vikas Kumar Yadav's orchard (ETV Bharat)

Before becoming a full-time farmer, Yadav worked for nearly five years as an agriculture professional with various organisations and companies. He was associated with projects related to agricultural development in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, including assignments with UNICEF and Tata Trusts.

During his professional work, he observed that many farmers struggled to access quality planting material and guidance. “I saw that farmers worked hard, but they lacked access to good plants and accurate information. That inspired me to create a system through which farmers could get better-quality saplings,” Yadav said.